The World Cup is dead, long live the Premier League! Premier League football returns this weekend for the first time since its mid-season break. Six weeks on since Alejandro Garnacho's stoppage-time winner for Manchester United at Fulham marked the interval in proceedings, the best league in the world resumes with so many questions left to answer. Are high-flying Newcastle United the real deal? Can top-of-the-table Arsenal stay the course? And can Erik ten Hag restore the feel-good factor at Old Trafford? With plenty of unfinished business left to settle, strap yourself in for a fascinating climax to the season.

When does the Premier League restart? The Premier League returns on Boxing Day after its six-week hiatus, the second-longest mid-season break in top-flight history. Seven games will take place on Boxing Day itself, Chelsea and Man Utd are both in action in the two games on December 27, while Leeds host champions Man City in the one and only game on Wednesday 28 December.

BT Sport's first game since the culmination of the World Cup is part of a New Year's Eve double header as Wolves welcome Manchester United to Molineux before Brighton host Arsenal. 2023 gets under way in style as BT Sport showcases live coverage of the Manchester derby for the first time ever in the first of two huge Premier League games on the channel in January. Champions Man City will be keen to keep in touch with league leaders Arsenal after dropping points in the final gameweek before the mid-season break. City and Arsenal have been neck and neck across the opening three months of the campaign, but Pep Guardiola's side became the first side to blink as they suffered a shock defeat at home to Brentford. The result means holders City are five points adrift of top-of-the-table Arsenal and six clear of United, who sit three places below them in fifth. The new year on BT Sport continues with another unmissable game as Liverpool play host to Graham Potter's Chelsea seven days later.

Fixture Wolves vs Man Utd Date Saturday 31 December Coverage (kick-off) 11.30am (12.30pm) Channel BT Sport 1 Fixture Man Utd vs Man City Date Saturday 14 January Coverage (kick-off) 11.30am (12.30pm) Channel BT Sport 1 Fixture Liverpool vs Chelsea Date Saturday 21 January Coverage (kick-off) 11.30am (12.30pm) Channel BT Sport 1 Fixture Everton vs Arsenal Date Saturday 4 February Coverage (kick-off) 11.30am (12.30pm) Channel BT Sport 1 & Ultimate Fixture West Ham vs Chelsea Date Saturday 11 February Coverage (kick-off) 11.30am (12.30pm) Channel BT Sport 1 & Ultimate Fixture Aston Villa vs Arsenal Date Saturday 18 February Coverage (kick-off) 11.30am (12.30pm) Channel BT Sport 1 & Ultimate Fixture Newcastle vs Brighton Date Saturday 25 February Coverage (kick-off) 11.30am (12.30pm) Channel BT Sport 1 & Ultimate Fixture Date Coverage (kick-off) Channel Wolves vs Man Utd Saturday 31 December 11.30am (12.30pm) BT Sport 1 Man Utd vs Man City Saturday 14 January 11.30am (12.30pm) BT Sport 1 Liverpool vs Chelsea Saturday 21 January 11.30am (12.30pm) BT Sport 1 Everton vs Arsenal Saturday 4 February 11.30am (12.30pm) BT Sport 1 & Ultimate West Ham vs Chelsea Saturday 11 February 11.30am (12.30pm) BT Sport 1 & Ultimate Aston Villa vs Arsenal Saturday 18 February 11.30am (12.30pm) BT Sport 1 & Ultimate Newcastle vs Brighton Saturday 25 February 11.30am (12.30pm) BT Sport 1 & Ultimate

Seven days later the BT Sport cameras make the short trip west to Anfield where Liverpool will be hoping to continue their recovery from an injury-plagued start to the season against Chelsea. Liverpool face an early test of their top-four ambitions just three weeks into 2023 as they entertain Graham Potter's Chelsea in a must-see midday encounter. Just months after narrowly missing out on an unprecedented quadruple, Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled to reach the heights of last season. The Reds took four games to claim their first Premier League win and are still some way off their best as the mid-season break begins. Klopp will be hopeful the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota will be fit and injury-free.

BT Sport's next Premier League offering sees title challengers Arsenal travel to Merseyside to take on Frank Lampard's Everton in the first of four live games on the channel in February. Mikel Arteta will be hoping his Gunners are still in pole position for a first Premier League crown since 2004, while the Toffees will be desperate to avoid slipping into a relegation battle for the second season running. West Ham entertain bitter London rivals Chelsea a week later before Arsenal make a second appearance in front of the BT Sport cameras in as many weeks as they host Aston Villa. New Villa boss Unai Emery will be out to cause an upset after being deemed surplus to requirement at the Emirates two years ago. BT Sport's final February fixtures sees high-flying Newcastle go head-to-head Brighton. Eddie Howe's Magpies are ahead of schedule in their Saudi revolution and look well positioned to challenge for a Champions League spot.