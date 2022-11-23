Speaking to City's official website, the 51-year-old said: "I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years.

Guardiola, who has previously managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich, has revolutionised English football since his arrival in 2016 and has won four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, two Community Shields and one FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract extension at Manchester City in a deal set to keep him at the Etihad until 2025.

"I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable here. I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

"I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last ten years, and it will happen in the next ten years because this club is so stable.

"From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place. I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies."

Club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: "I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue.

"He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has.

"Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead."

For all Guardiola's success, the one notable failure during his spell in England has been that inability to deliver in the Champions League, with his team capitulating in last season's semi-final against Real Madrid and falling short in the 2020/21 final against Chelsea.

City are in the hunt for an unprecedented treble this season. They sit five points behind surprise leaders Arsenal in the Premier League and will meet Liverpool in the EFL Cup on 22 December, before facing RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League across two legs on 22 February and 14 March, with both games exclusively live on BT Sport.