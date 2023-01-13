Weghorst then signed on loan at Besiktas and fared well in Turkey, netting nine goals in 18 matches across all competitions before the Red Devils secured his services for a fee of around £2.6m until the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with Burnley paying Besiktas paying £2.5m for ending their loan agreement early.

The Netherlands international joined the Clarets last January when they were in the Premier League, but a frustrating time at Turf Moor saw him score just twice in 20 games as the club suffered relegation to the Championship.

Speaking to the club's website, Weghorst said: "I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United.

"I've played against the club in the past and it's a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt. I've seen United's progress under Erik ten Hag this season and can't wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims.

"Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club for as long as I am here.

"I thank everyone who has played a part in getting me to this stage, and now I am looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting involved straightaway."

Weghorst has been signed to provide competition up front following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo during the World Cup, a tournament that saw the former Wolfsburg goal machine bag twice late against Argentina in the quarter-final, the latter strike coming in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time as he steered in Teun Koopmeiners' ingenious free-kick only for Louis van Gaal's men to crash out of the tournament following a penalty shootout.

The Dutchman is widely expected to be Anthony Martial's understudy, but with the Frenchman's torrid injury record, Erik ten Hag has decided not to rely on him alone in the No 9 role, with Marcus Rashford preferred out wide on the left.