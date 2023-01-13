Weghorst signs for Man Utd - but will miss derby on BT SportJan 13 | 2 min read
Manchester United sign Wout Weghorst to replace Cristiano Ronaldo - but the Dutch World Cup star won't play in the Manchester derby on BT Sport
The 30-year-old arrives on loan from Burnley after a forgettable spell with the Clarets last season, but he has since resurrected his career at Besiktas - scoring nine times in 18 games - and netted twice in the World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.
Manchester United have ended their January striker search by signing Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley.
The Netherlands international joined the Clarets last January when they were in the Premier League, but a frustrating time at Turf Moor saw him score just twice in 20 games as the club suffered relegation to the Championship.
Weghorst then signed on loan at Besiktas and fared well in Turkey, netting nine goals in 18 matches across all competitions before the Red Devils secured his services for a fee of around £2.6m until the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with Burnley paying Besiktas paying £2.5m for ending their loan agreement early.
Speaking to the club's website, Weghorst said: "I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United.
"I've played against the club in the past and it's a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt. I've seen United's progress under Erik ten Hag this season and can't wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims.
"Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club for as long as I am here.
"I thank everyone who has played a part in getting me to this stage, and now I am looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting involved straightaway."
Weghorst has been signed to provide competition up front following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo during the World Cup, a tournament that saw the former Wolfsburg goal machine bag twice late against Argentina in the quarter-final, the latter strike coming in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time as he steered in Teun Koopmeiners' ingenious free-kick only for Louis van Gaal's men to crash out of the tournament following a penalty shootout.
The Dutchman is widely expected to be Anthony Martial's understudy, but with the Frenchman's torrid injury record, Erik ten Hag has decided not to rely on him alone in the No 9 role, with Marcus Rashford preferred out wide on the left.
However, Weghorst hasn't been registered in time to be in United's squad for the crunch Manchester derby this Saturday on BT Sport, and is instead far more likely to make his debut at Crystal Palace four days later.
United currently sit fourth on 35 points, below Newcastle on goal difference having played a game fewer than the Magpies, while Manchester City are five points adrift of leaders Arsenal as Pep Guardiola looks for a reaction from his team after their dismal performance at Southampton saw them dumped out of the Carabao Cup in midweek.
