David de Gea's Manchester United future remains up in the air as the club revealed that discussions about a new contract for the 32-year-old "remain open".

After moving to Old Trafford in 2010, the Spain international passed 500 career games with the Red Devils last season and has played every league game over the last two campaigns.

However, there have been increasing doubts among the fanbase about whether he should continue to wear the No 1 shirt, with question marks over his ability with the ball at his feet and high-profile errors occurring over the last two months against West Ham and Sevilla.