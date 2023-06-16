Maitland-Niles leaves Arsenal as Nelson deal talks continueJun 16 | 1 min read
David de Gea's Manchester United future remains up in the air as the club revealed that discussions about a new contract for the 32-year-old "remain open".
After moving to Old Trafford in 2010, the Spain international passed 500 career games with the Red Devils last season and has played every league game over the last two campaigns.
However, there have been increasing doubts among the fanbase about whether he should continue to wear the No 1 shirt, with question marks over his ability with the ball at his feet and high-profile errors occurring over the last two months against West Ham and Sevilla.
United have confirmed that De Gea's fellow goalkeepers Tom Heaton and Nathan Bishop have both had extensions triggered on their deals until 2024, as have Ethan Laird and Rhys Bennett.
Meanwhile, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe have been released.
Jones has been dogged by multiple injuries in recent years, but was a significant part of the 2012/13 Premier League title-winning side, lifting the FA Cup in 2016 and the Europa League the following year.
Academy graduate Tuanzebe meanwhile has never been able to properly establish himself as a first-team regular and has spent a series of loan spells at Aston Villa, Napoli and most recently Stoke, where he had endured a frustrating time with injury earlier this year.