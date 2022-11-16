BT Sport will showcase live coverage of the Manchester derby for the first time ever in the first of two huge Premier League games on the channel in January. 2023 on BT Sport continues with a second unmissable game as an out-of-sorts Liverpool play host to Graham Potter's Chelsea seven days later.

Erik Ten Hag's Red Devils will be desperate to give a better account of themselves when they welcome near neighbours Man City to Old Trafford for the second Manchester derby of the season. Ten Hag's first experience of the bitter local rivalry ended in humiliation as Phil Foden and Erling Haaland both notched hat-tricks in a 6-3 victory for City at the Etihad. That result saw United hit rock bottom but, since then, Ten Hag has overseen a mini revival, embarking on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions before suffering a shock defeat to Unai Emery's Aston Villa 10 days ago. Ten Hag's men ensured they went into the World Cup break on a high with a last-gasp win at Fulham thanks to the club's 19-year-old Argentinian prodigy, Alejandro Garnacho. But on a night when United fans got a glimpse of the future, the past reared its head as wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo gave an explosive interview to TV journalist Piers Morgan, slamming the club and its management. Resolving Ronaldo's future will be a priority before the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day. Premier League games on BT Sport post-World Cup

Fixture Wolves vs Man Utd Date Saturday 31 December Coverage (kick-off) 11.30am (12.30pm) Channel BT Sport 1 Fixture Man Utd vs Man City Date Saturday 14 January Coverage (kick-off) 11.30am (12.30pm) Channel BT Sport 1 Fixture Liverpool vs Chelsea Date Saturday 21 January Coverage (kick-off) 11.30am (12.30pm) Channel BT Sport 1 Fixture Date Coverage (kick-off) Channel Wolves vs Man Utd Saturday 31 December 11.30am (12.30pm) BT Sport 1 Man Utd vs Man City Saturday 14 January 11.30am (12.30pm) BT Sport 1 Liverpool vs Chelsea Saturday 21 January 11.30am (12.30pm) BT Sport 1

Meanwhile champions Man City will be keen to keep in touch with league leaders Arsenal after dropping points in the final gameweek before the mid-season break. City and Arsenal have been neck and neck across the opening three months of the campaign, but Pep Guardiola's side became the first side to blink as they suffered a shock defeat at home to Brentford. Ivan Toney responded to being overlooked for England's World Cup squad by delivering a stellar two-goal performance, including a 98th-minute winner. The result means holders City are five points adrift of top-of-the-table Arsenal and six clear of United, who sit three places below them in fifth.

Seven days later the BT Sport cameras make the short trip west to Anfield where Liverpool will be hoping to continue their recovery from an injury-plagued start to the season against Chelsea. Just months after narrowly missing out on an unprecedented quadruple, Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled to reach the heights of last season. The Reds took four games to claim their first Premier League win and are still some way off their best as the mid-season break begins. Klopp will be hopeful the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota will be fit and injury-free when the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day. Liverpool face an early test of their top-four ambitions just three weeks into 2023 as they entertain Graham Potter's Chelsea in a must-see midday encounter.