Luton achieve fairytale Premier League promotionMay 27 | 1 min read
Luton have completed a remarkable rise through the Football League by beating Coventry in the Championship play-off final on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time at Wembley.
Jordan Clark lashed home on 23 minutes to put the Hatters ahead before Gustavo Hamer sidefooted home Viktor Gyokeres' pass - only for the Brazilian to go off injured late in normal time.
After 90 minutes couldn't separate the sides, Joe Taylor thought he had capitalised on Jonathan Panzo's error to bag the winner, only for a VAR check to rule out his effort for handball.
The match then went to penalties, with Fankaty Dabo the unlucky man to miss the target after 11 consecutive spot-kicks had been converted.
Luton only achieved promotion back to League Two in the 2013/14 season.
It took them four years to crack the fourth tier, before the Hatters reached the Championship at the first time of asking in 2019.
Rob Edwards - appointed last November to replace Nathan Jones - will now take his side into the top flight, joining Sheffield United and Burnley, with midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu part of all four promotions after joining Luton initially on loan in 2013.
For Coventry, the pain will be hard to take, but the Sky Blues have been part of a renaissance of their own in recent years, gaining two promotions in three years to return to the Championship in 2020.