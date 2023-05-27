Luton have completed a remarkable rise through the Football League by beating Coventry in the Championship play-off final on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time at Wembley.

Jordan Clark lashed home on 23 minutes to put the Hatters ahead before Gustavo Hamer sidefooted home Viktor Gyokeres' pass - only for the Brazilian to go off injured late in normal time.

After 90 minutes couldn't separate the sides, Joe Taylor thought he had capitalised on Jonathan Panzo's error to bag the winner, only for a VAR check to rule out his effort for handball.

The match then went to penalties, with Fankaty Dabo the unlucky man to miss the target after 11 consecutive spot-kicks had been converted.