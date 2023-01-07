Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil van Dijk will be out for "more than a month" in a fresh blow to the Reds' hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League. Klopp took Van Dijk off at half-time during a miserable 3-1 defeat at Brentford, with it later transpiring that the Dutchman had suffered a hamstring injury. However, the issue is worse than first thought, and the 31-year-old will now miss Saturday's FA Cup meeting with Wolves as Liverpool kick off their defence of the trophy, before a run of Premier League fixtures, including a trip to Brighton on 14 January and a home clash with Chelsea the following Saturday - the latter of which is exclusively live on BT Sport.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game against Julen Lopetegui's men, Klopp of the injury: "It was a surprise for us and a big blow. The diagnosis was pretty harsh. "We talk about weeks, more than a month. It's a muscle thing - nothing different to say. It was one sprint too much in that moment. "For Virgil, it is hard for him, but he played an incredible number of games over the last years. "He never had an issue with muscles before and it just now happened. That's how it is. We did nothing different." Van Dijk is just the latest in a long line of Liverpool injuries this season, with Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and James Milner also currently sidelined. Klopp still has four central defenders to call on in Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Phillips, but there's no doubt that despite his dip in form this term, the loss of Van Dijk creates another headache for the German in a campaign where the Merseysiders cannot afford too many more slip-ups if they are to close the seven-point gap to Manchester United in fourth.

