Joao Cancelo has left Manchester City to join Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season. The Bundesliga champions will have the option to buy the full-back for €70m in the summer. Cancelo has fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola and was reportedly frustrated at his lack of gametime in recent weeks, with the likes of Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake preferred at full-back.

The Portugal international had previously established himself as a key player for City after joining the club from Juventus in 2019. His ability to operate as an inverted full-back appeared to make him a favourite of Guardiola’s, but Cancelo has not started a game since the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in mid-January. “Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it's enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players in a team,” Cancelo said. “I know that this club, this team lives for titles and wins titles every year. I'm also driven by the hunger for success. I'll give my best for Bayern.”