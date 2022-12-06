Gabriel Jesus is expected to be out for around three months after undergoing successful surgery on a knee injury suffered for Brazil against Cameroon on Friday.

The 25-year-old was forced off midway through the second half against the Indomitable Lions in what was his first start at this World Cup, with the news coming as a bitter blow to Arsenal despite the procedure to correct the issue going as planned.

"Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation programme," the north London club said in a statement.

"Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

