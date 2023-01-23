BT Sport Goals Reload - Episode 16Jan 23
Frank Lampard sacked by Everton after defeat to West Ham
The Toffees boss has been dismissed after a dismal run of form in the Premier League culminating in defeat at the London Stadium.
Frank Lampard has been sacked by Everton following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at West Ham.
The former Derby and Chelsea boss leaves with the Toffees in 19th in the Premier League, level on points with bottom side Southampton.
Everton have not won a game since October and are on a run of four successive defeats in all competitions.
Lampard won just 12 of his 44 games at the helm, with a win percentage of 27%.
Former Everton player Leighton Baines is expected to take over as caretaker manager alongside under-21s head coach Paul Tait until a replacement is appointed.
Ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who was dismissed last season after ten years at Turf Moor, is currently the bookies favourite to take over from Lampard.
More to follow...
