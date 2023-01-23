With our sport packages offering BT Sport, the NOW Sky Sports Membership and Prime Video, you won't miss a second of the live action.

Frank Lampard has been sacked by Everton following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at West Ham.

The former Derby and Chelsea boss leaves with the Toffees in 19th in the Premier League, level on points with bottom side Southampton.

Everton have not won a game since October and are on a run of four successive defeats in all competitions.