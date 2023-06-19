Bournemouth replace O'Neil with Leeds-linked IraolaJun 19 | 2 min read
Folarin Balogun has admitted that he doesn't know what the immediate future holds for him - but has ruled out a loan move for the 2023/24 season.
Despite showing considerable promise in the Europa League in 2020/21, the Arsenal striker just wasn't getting the minutes at Premier League level and was sent out on loan to Middlesbrough in January last year, but struggled.
The Hale End academy graduate had another chance to prove himself in Ligue 1 last term at Reims, where he really hit his stride, scoring 21 times in the league to help Will Still's men to a mid-table finish and finish behind only Jonathan David, Alexandre Lacazette and Kylian Mbappe in the division's goal charts.
Following the approval of his application to play for the USA, Balogun has taken that form onto the international stage, scoring on his second cap in a 2-0 victory over Canada as B. J. Callaghan's side retained their CONCACAF Nations League title.
"I'm not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place," said the 21-year-old after the victory at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.
"I'm not sure what's going to happen. But I'm just committed to now; I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family. What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again."
Gabriel Jesus is the Gunners' undisputed No 9, while Eddie Nketiah deputised creditably during the Brazilian's post-World Cup knee-injury absence. The north Londoners are also reportedly in talks to sign Kai Havertz.
Balogun still has two years left on his current contract at the Emirates, but is said to have no shortage of admirers in Serie A, with Napoli, Juventus and both Milan clubs all apparently interested in his signature, along with Crystal Palace.