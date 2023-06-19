Folarin Balogun has admitted that he doesn't know what the immediate future holds for him - but has ruled out a loan move for the 2023/24 season.

Despite showing considerable promise in the Europa League in 2020/21, the Arsenal striker just wasn't getting the minutes at Premier League level and was sent out on loan to Middlesbrough in January last year, but struggled.

The Hale End academy graduate had another chance to prove himself in Ligue 1 last term at Reims, where he really hit his stride, scoring 21 times in the league to help Will Still's men to a mid-table finish and finish behind only Jonathan David, Alexandre Lacazette and Kylian Mbappe in the division's goal charts.

Following the approval of his application to play for the USA, Balogun has taken that form onto the international stage, scoring on his second cap in a 2-0 victory over Canada as B. J. Callaghan's side retained their CONCACAF Nations League title.