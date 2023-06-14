The release of the 2023/24 Premier League fixture list is almost upon us - 9am on Thursday to be exact - and fans of all 20 clubs are on tenterhooks about how their season will look, with none as excited as supporters of Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton. Ahead of the reveal, here are just five opening-weekend matches that had entertainment galore.

Derby 3-3 Leeds (1996) Derby were newly promoted to the Premiership, while Leeds had been part of the league since its rebranding in 1992. It was also the last campaign at the Baseball Ground before the Rams' move to Pride Park. Things didn't get off to the best of starts in the top flight for the hosts when Jacob Laursen turned Lee Bowyer's cross into his own net. Despite Derby threatening an equaliser on several occasions, the visitors doubled their lead as Ian Harte drilled in from 25 yards on 72 minutes. A win for the West Yorkshire giants looked highly likely at this point, but Derby sensationally drew level within six minutes, Dean Sturridge flicking up and volleying over Nigel Martyn from the edge of the box before a slack pass back to the England goalkeeper from the restart allowed Paul Simpson to capitalise. Bowyer got his second of a dramatic afternoon when he stole in behind the home rearguard to convert Ian Rush's header, but Leeds were ultimately left frustrated as Sturridge spun and fired in on 88 minutes to bag a brace of his own. Less than a month later, Howard Wilkinson's tenure at Elland Road came to an end as he was replaced by George Graham, with the former Arsenal boss guiding the Whites to an 11th-placed finish - above Derby on goal difference. Graham's time at the helm really took off the following season though as Leeds finished fifth, building the foundation for further success domestically and in Europe over the next few years.

Arsenal 3-4 Liverpool (2016) Jurgen Klopp's first full season in charge of Liverpool got off to a bang when they headed to the Emirates. The Reds had already shown glimpses of promise under the German, but this victory in north London felt like a real statement of intent as the Merseysiders went on to finish fourth and return to the Champions League. Arsenal should have taken the lead however just before the half-hour mark, only for Theo Walcott to see his penalty well saved by Simon Mignolet after the attacker had been clumsily fouled by Alberto Moreno. Undeterred, Walcott made amends almost immediately, rifling in after receiving Alex Iwobi's pass. But Liverpool were level in first-half stoppage time thanks to a stunning 30-yard Philippe Coutinho free-kick that gave Petr Cech no chance. Summer signing Georginio Wijnaldum then helped turn the contest on its head just after the break, clipping a well weighted pass into the path of Adam Lallana, who turned the ball in from an angle despite the attentions of Cech and Nacho Monreal. Liverpool got their third on 57 minutes as Coutinho expertly steered in Nathaniel Clyne's venomous cross, and it was soon 4-1 as Sadio Mane scored a wonderful individual goal, bursting down the right before driving infield between Calum Chambers and Monreal and unleashing a rocket into Cech's top right-hand corner. Future Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Chambers helped set up a grandstand finish, but the Gunners weren't able to earn a point. The result proved significant as Arsenal finished a point below Liverpool and outside the Champions League places for the first time in Arsene Wenger's 21-year tenure at that point.

Arsenal 4-3 Leicester (2017) The very first game of the 2017/18 Premier League season was one for the ages - and this time Arsenal came out on the right end of a 4-3 scoreline. The Foxes, who had experienced a slump the previous season following their title-winning heroics, got off to the worst possible start as Alexandre Lacazette cleverly flicked Mohamed Elneny's cross just out of the reach of Kasper Schmeichel inside two minutes of the Frenchman's league debut. Craig Shakespeare's men quickly made it 1-1 though when Marc Albrighton's ball to the back post was headed back into the centre of the box by Harry Maguire for Shinji Okazaki to leap highest and beat Petr Cech. In a frantic opening period, Leicester weathered some sustained pressure to go in front on 29 minutes thanks to Jamie Vardy, who was on hand to bury Albrighton's cross that went right into the corridor of uncertainty. Danny Welbeck produced the last big moment of a breathless half, shovelling in from close range, but Vardy put his team back ahead on 55 minutes, producing a clinical header from Riyad Mahrez's corner in a combination incredibly familiar from two seasons earlier. Arsenal pressed relentlessly for an equaliser for the best part of half an hour, with Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud brought on to assist the fightback. The double substitution from Arsene Wenger proved a masterstroke. After Ramsey had served notice of his threat by heading wide from Lacazette's cross, the Welshman brought down Granit Xhaka's pass before driving in confidently with his right foot from 10 yards while off-balance. Then it was Giroud's turn to be the difference maker and spark bedlam at the Emirates. Lacazette's strike was tipped over by Schmeichel, with Xhaka's corner finding Giroud's head as the striker nodded in off the bar despite the close attentions of Maguire. It proved to be Arsene Wenger's final season in north London as Arsenal finished a disappointing sixth, while Leicester came ninth after swapping Craig Shakespeare for Claude Puel in October.

Olivier Giroud was often the man for the big occasion and produced the goods against Leicester

Watford 3-3 Liverpool (2017) A day after Arsenal and Leicester served up a treat, Liverpool would no doubt have headed to Watford expecting three points. However, they were in for a rude awakening in Vicarage Road as Stefano Okaka was allowed to make an unobstructed run to the near post, where he headed home Jose Holebas' dangerous corner on eight minutes. In an entertaining first half, Sadio Mane equalised when he curled in superbly folllowing Emre Can's lovely pass round the corner to the Senegalese. To their credit, Watford didn't allow that setback to derail their positive start, and some catastrophic Liverpool defending allowed the Hertfordshire outfit to retake the lead as Trent Alexander-Arnold cleared Tom Cleverley's cross against Joel Matip, with the ball falling invitingly for Abdoulaye Doucoure to power home. Roberto Firmino got the second leveller of the encounter 10 minutes after the interval, tucking home from the spot after debutant Mohamed Salah had been fouled by Heurelho Gomes. And it was very soon the turn of the Egyptian to complete the comeback and get his first of many in a Red shirt, arriving at the back post to nudge in Firmino's dink over Gomes. The last laugh belonged to Watford on 93 minutes though when Miguel Britos bundled in after Richarlison's snapshot from a corner had been tipped onto the underside of the bar by Simon Mignolet. Marco Silva was replaced by Javi Gracia as Hornets boss the following January, but the team finished a comfortable 14th, while Liverpool came fourth again and were heartbreakingly runners-up in the Champions League.