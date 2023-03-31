Given how high the stakes are at the top of the Premier League and the relentless speculation around managers' futures that adds to that pressure, it is somewhat surprising that the English top-flight's two longest-serving bosses currently are Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. While the two men have become accustomed to battling it out in every competition conceivable over nearly seven years, Manchester City have faced a new domestic rival this season in Arsenal, who lead the reigning champions by eight points heading into the home stretch (albeit having played a game more than them). The Reds meanwhile are well out of title contention and have a fight on their hands just to finish in the top four, but can cling to the fact that they inflicted City's opening two defeats of the campaign, with the first of those coming in the Community Shield way back in July, before Mohamed Salah's winner proved the difference at Anfield in mid-October. Ahead of the two sides (and managers) locking horns exclusively live on BT Sport this Saturday lunchtime, Klopp offered his views on the dynamic with Guardiola, along with his best memory of facing City ahead of his 25th meeting with them - and his take on the phenomenon that is Erling Haaland.

How would you characterise your relationship with Pep Guardiola? Would you describe him as a rival? A friend? "I like Pep Guardiola and I hope he likes me as well (although you would have to ask him!). "When we meet on a private basis, something that does not happen often, it is always super. "I am 100% sure that when we meet in the future once our careers are over, we will have a really good time together. "But for now, yes, we are rivals! Tomorrow for sure. On the sidelines anything can happen. "I consider him the best manager in the world and I like how his teams play, which is the best thing I can say about a coach from another team."

Jurgen Klopp believes that Pep Guardiola's time in England has forced him to become a better manager

Would you have preferred to avoid Pep Guardiola if you had had the choice? Do you think your rivalry has brought the best out of each other? [Laughing] "I have absolutely no problem with what I have achieved in my career so far. "It sharpens your character to have a rival like Pep Guardiola. Some people will say at the end of my career that I was successful and others will say I should have done more – but I couldn't care less! "I'm pretty sure with all the games we have played against each other that he has played a big part in my development, because the things you have to consider in games against him you don't have to consider in any other games. "It's always very special [to face him], so I'm happy Pep Guardiola became a manager and we have enjoyed the rivalry we have had."

Roberto Firmino sealed a 5-1 aggregate win at the Etihad in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2018

What is your favourite memory of facing City? "I think the away win in the Champions League [in April 2018]. It will not be on Pep’s list! He was sent to the stands that night. "There was a lot at stake that night and we went 1-0 down early on in the game but we got over the line with the help of an amazing Bobby Firmino goal.

But to be honest, I love all the games we beat them!"

Erling Haaland has only scored once against Liverpool this season - pretty disappointing by his standards

Erling Haaland has made an immediate impact in England (to put it mildly). Despite the fact that he has only scored once in three meetings with Liverpool so far this season, what will it be like facing them again? "Playing for so long without a striker, it's different for them. It hasn't made them worse, but maybe it's taken them time to adapt. "Erling Haaland is a force of nature. My, what a boy! When you see him in interviews as well, he is very intelligent, so he is going to be a real handful. "What a player. It's not just his instinct for goals, it's his technique, his strength, his speed… it's unbelievable. "And the desire to score is exceptional. His last six or seven goals were all rebounds where he was in the right place at the right time - that tells you all you need to know about his hunger for goals. He's still so young and there's a lot more to come. "That's the difference between the Premier League and US sports: if you are the worst team you get to pick the best player but here the best team can still buy the best player!"