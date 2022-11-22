Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United, the club have announced. In a statement, the Red Devils said: "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Ronaldo said: "I love Manchester United, I love the fans, and that will never change. "However, it feels like the right time for me to take a new challenge. I wish the team every success." On what seemed like a fairytale return in the summer of 2021 to the club where he made his name, Ronaldo ended his first campaign back as the team's top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions.

However, Erik ten Hag's appointment has seen the five-time Ballon d'Or winner consigned to the bench for much of this season, with the 37-year-old leaving Old Trafford during games against Rayo Vallecano and Tottenham. Ten Hag claimed that Ronaldo refused to come on against Spurs in mid-October, but less than three weeks later, the Dutchman handed the club's highest-paid player at the time - on £500,000 a week - the captain's armband for the 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa. It proved to be his final appearance for United. The breaking point for the club - and presumably Ten Hag - came when Ronaldo took part in a wide-ranging interview with Piers Morgan, which was aired in full last week.