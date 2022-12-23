When and where to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth Chelsea vs Bournemouth kicks off at 5.30pm on Tuesday 27 December. You can catch all the action from Stamford Bridge on Amazon Prime via BT TV.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth preview Graham Potter's start to life at Stamford Bridge has been a bit hit-and-miss so far. A positive start domestically under their new manager saw the Blues defeat Crystal Palace, Wolves and Aston Villa with six different players getting on the scoresheet. Since then however, the Blues haven't tasted a league victory in five games and have lost their last three, scoring only once overall in defeats to Potter's old side Brighton, Arsenal and Newcastle, although Chelsea did comfortably top their Champions League group. Bournemouth meanwhile can be pleased with the form they've shown under Gary O'Neil, who took over at the end of August with the team reeling from a 9-0 thumping at Liverpool that led to Scott Parker getting the sack and was given the job permanently during the World Cup period. The Cherries responded to that humiliation impressively, winning two and drawing four in the league, and despite then suffering four defeats on the spin, they rounded off the period before the mid-season break by beating Everton 3-0, although their return to action saw them slip to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Newcastle in the Carabao Cup. As they prepare to head to west London, the South Coast side will also be greatly encouraged that their opponents have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last seven matches in all competitions, with a frequent source of those goals conceded being crosses into the box, allowing Manchester United, Brighton, Arsenal, Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb to all profit since 22 October. That said though, before Bournemouth have the leakiest defence in the division (32 goals conceded).

Chelsea vs Bournemouth predicted lineups Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hall; Gallagher, Mount; Aubameyang. Bournemouth (4-4-2): Travers; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura; Tavernier, Cook, Lerma, Billing; Solanke, Moore.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Injuries and suspensions Chelsea are still likely to be without N'Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Ben Chilwell (ankle) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf), while Reece James, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Carney Chukwuemeka are making encouraging progress from knee, foot and hamstring problems respectively. Sadly though, Armando Broja is out for the most of the season after an ACL rupture in a recent friendly against Aston Villa. For Bournemouth, long-term absentee Lloyd Kelly continues to be out with an ankle injury, but goalkeeper Neto could be fit again after rupturing a thigh muscle against West Ham in October, while Chris Mepham is back from suspension.

Form (last six league matches from oldest to most recent) Chelsea – WDDLLL Bournemouth – DLLLLW

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Last time they met The sides last met in February 2020, sharing the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium. After Philip Billing was denied by Willy Caballero, Chelsea took the lead on 33 minutes as Reece James and Jorginho exchanged passes before the right-back whipped in a teasing ball which Olivier Giroud flicked onto the crossbar, with the rebound falling invitingly into the path of Marcos Alonso to lash home. However, Bournemouth equalised nine minutes after the break as Ryan Fraser's corner was headed in by Jefferson Lerma, and the turnaround was complete when a flowing team move culminated in Jack Stacey crossing for Josh King to guide into an empty net at the back post. Both Caballero and Aaron Ramsdale were tested further as the game entered a tense final period, but it was Ramsdale who was picking the ball out of the back of his net on 85 minutes as the now-Arsenal goalkeeper could only palm Pedro's drive into the path of Alonso, who caught Fraser napping to head home. The reverse fixture in November 2019 had seen the Cherries sensationally claim a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge. Fraser was kept out by Kepa Arrizabalaga early on, while Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic were unable to convert at the other end. Eddie Howe's men then had a golden opportunity to take the lead, but after Josh King skipped past Antonio Rudiger, his square ball just evaded the stretching Dan Gosling. However, Chelsea weren't able to underline their status and favourites, with Emerson Palmieri somehow failing to head in from only a couple of yards out as Gosling had the last laugh, finishing acrobatically from Lerma's ball over the top for a goal that was initially flagged for offside before a VAR overrule.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Players to watch Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is without a goal in his last seven games and this match is the perfect chance to end a frustrating run of form. While Philip Billing and Kieffer Moore lead the way for the visitors in terms of league goals, it is Marcus Tavernier who is the team's in-form man, registering an incredible two goals and four assists in his last three matches. Don't bet against him continuing that run here.