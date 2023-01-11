Chelsea have signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season. The Blues, currently languishing in 10th in the Premier League, are reported to have paid around €11m (£9.8m) to secure the services of the 23-year-old, who has scored five times in 20 games across all competitions for Diego Simeone's men this term. And with his signing announced on the club's social media channels at 12pm, it is likely that the 23-year-old will make his debut in Thursday's west London derby at Fulham, which you can watch exclusively live on BT Sport.

Following his unveiling, Felix said: "Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world. "I hope to help the team reach their objectives. I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge." Graham Potter was glowing in his praise of the new recruit, saying: "He's a quality player. He will make a difference in the final third of the pitch and I'm looking forward to working with him. "He's young, but still has lots of good experience and it's given us all a bit of a lift. I've been aware of the potential deal for a while, but the injuries we've had maybe sharpened our focus on it." Felix, who becomes the fourth arrival at Stamford Bridge already this month, will need to hit the ground running if he is to inspire a Chelsea side who have badly lacked a cutting edge in 2022/23, scoring just 20 times in 17 Premier League games, seven goals worse than the next-worst team in the top half in that regard, Manchester United.

And while his own goals return isn't staggering, the Portugal international showed glimpses of his creative best at the World Cup in Qatar and will be itching to prove his worth. Felix's relationship with Diego Simeone is currently strained and Atleti will be hoping the forward can get a consistent run of games in England - while Chelsea pay his roughly £250,000-a-week wages - before he heads back to the Wanda Metropolitano with three years left on his contract. The former Benfica starlet's great strength is his versatility, as he possesses the ability to play on the left of a front three or as part of a two up front. He can also operate just behind a lone striker or on the left wing. Christian Pulisic is the player whose place seems to be most at threat by Felix's arrival once the American returns from injury, although Graham Potter's tactical flexibility means that Felix may have to adapt positionally from week to week.

Joao Felix has often not played as much as he would like under Diego Simeone