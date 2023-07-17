Fofana set to miss rest of 2023 after undergoing ACL surgeryJul 18 | 1 min read
Chelsea have signed winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos for an undisclosed fee.
The 18-year-old, who become the youngest-ever player to feature in Brazil's Serie A aged just 15 when he came on against Fluminense in October 2020, went on to play 129 times for his boyhood club across all competitions.
A left-footed player, Angelo is comfortable operating off both flanks, but has played more often on the right. He has represented Brazil at under-15, under-17 and under-20 level.
NEW NAME. SAME GAME.
Watch TNT Sports' unbeatable line-up of world-class live sport for just £29.99 a month.
Chelsea have seen a greater churn of players this summer than any other club in the Premier League.
Eleven first-teamers have departed Stamford Bridge permanently: Kalidou Koulibaly, Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tiemoue Bakayoko, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta, Baba Rahman and Christian Pulisic.
Forward David Datro Fofana has gone to Union Berlin on loan for the 2023/24 campaign, while Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and teenage wingers Diego Moreira and Angelo have now arrived in SW6.
Chelsea begin their Premier League season under new boss Mauricio Pochettino at home to Liverpool on Sunday 13 August.