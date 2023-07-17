Chelsea have signed winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old, who become the youngest-ever player to feature in Brazil's Serie A aged just 15 when he came on against Fluminense in October 2020, went on to play 129 times for his boyhood club across all competitions.

A left-footed player, Angelo is comfortable operating off both flanks, but has played more often on the right. He has represented Brazil at under-15, under-17 and under-20 level.