Premier League Reload - Matchday 37May 23
Leeds final-day Premier League clash with Tottenham at Elland Road will be shown live on BT Sport.
Coverage will begin at 3.30pm on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate on Sunday 28 May, with kick-off at 4.30pm.
BT Sport Score will also provide reports of every Premier League game from 4pm on BT Sport 2.
Everton are two points above 19th-placed Leeds heading into the last fixture, while Leicester are level on points with the Whites but have a better goal difference.
Sam Allardyce's side must beat Spurs and hope both Everton and Leicester fail to win their games against Bournemouth and West Ham respectively.
Tottenham remain in contention to qualify for the Europa Conference League but will need to better Aston Villa's result against Brighton.
Spurs' recent slump has seen them drop down the Premier League table and they could finish as low as ninth if they fail to beat Leeds.
"There is still a tiny bit of hope. We have to grab on to that," Allardyce said after defeat at West Ham last weekend. "We just have to go out there next week and try and take care of our business.
"We know it a slim chance but we have to hang on to that and try and go out in a good way because the fans deserve that."