Leeds final-day Premier League clash with Tottenham at Elland Road will be shown live on BT Sport. Coverage will begin at 3.30pm on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate on Sunday 28 May, with kick-off at 4.30pm. BT Sport Score will also provide reports of every Premier League game from 4pm on BT Sport 2.

Everton are two points above 19th-placed Leeds heading into the last fixture, while Leicester are level on points with the Whites but have a better goal difference. Sam Allardyce's side must beat Spurs and hope both Everton and Leicester fail to win their games against Bournemouth and West Ham respectively. Tottenham remain in contention to qualify for the Europa Conference League but will need to better Aston Villa's result against Brighton. Spurs' recent slump has seen them drop down the Premier League table and they could finish as low as ninth if they fail to beat Leeds.

Sam Allardyce has taken one point from his three games in charge of Leeds