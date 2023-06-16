Mahmoud Dahoud will join Brighton for free from Borussia Dortmund on 1 July once his contract expires at Signal Iduna Park.

The Germany international joined Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2017, going on to make 141 appearances with the Black and Yellows.

However, he fell out of favour with head coach Edin Terzic in the last few months, with his last outing coming in the 4-2 defeat at Bayern Munich on 1 April.

Roberto De Zerbi had previously hinted that the signing of Dahoud was on the cards and after the midfielder's arrival on a four-year deal was confirmed, the Italian said: "I'm excited to have Mahmoud in my team. I wanted him when I was at Sassuolo and I’m sure he is going to be a top player for us."