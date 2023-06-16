Maitland-Niles leaves Arsenal as Nelson deal talks continueJun 16 | 1 min read
Mahmoud Dahoud will join Brighton for free from Borussia Dortmund on 1 July once his contract expires at Signal Iduna Park.
The Germany international joined Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2017, going on to make 141 appearances with the Black and Yellows.
However, he fell out of favour with head coach Edin Terzic in the last few months, with his last outing coming in the 4-2 defeat at Bayern Munich on 1 April.
Roberto De Zerbi had previously hinted that the signing of Dahoud was on the cards and after the midfielder's arrival on a four-year deal was confirmed, the Italian said: "I'm excited to have Mahmoud in my team. I wanted him when I was at Sassuolo and I’m sure he is going to be a top player for us."
Brighton technical director David Weir added: "We're delighted to bring Mahmoud to the club. His quality and ability will really add to the options available to Roberto.
"He's a quality player, he's got lots of experience playing at a high level in Germany with great experience in Europe too.
"We're looking forward to working with Mahmoud when pre-season starts next month and to seeing him in action in the Summer Series in the United States in July."
Comfortable in holding midfield as well as a more advanced central role, Syria-born Dahoud is extremely technically adept and regularly instigates attacks with his impressive range of passing.
Despite agonisingly missing out on the Bundesliga title with Dortmund last month, the 27-year-old still walks away from his time there with a German Cup from 2021, as well as a German Super Cup triumph achieved in 2019.