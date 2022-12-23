With our sport packages offering BT Sport, the NOW Sky Sports Membership and Prime Video, you won't miss a second of the live action.

Brentford vs Tottenham match preview

The World Cup is over and the Premier League makes its return after an unusual and slightly jarring mid-season break.

Both Brentford and Tottenham will hope there are no adverse effects on their respective squads as the players return from Qatar.

The visitors had more players at the World Cup and might feel the impact of that against Thomas Frank's high-tempo Bees, who pulled off a remarkable 2-1 win at Manchester City before the winter break courtesy of a double from Ivan Toney, who did not make Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad and has since been charged with placing hundreds of bets on matches.

Despite that blow for the west Londoners, only one defeat in their last six league games is certainly a source of significant encouragement.

Brentford's defeats have tended to be heavy, with the most recent of those being a 5-1 loss at Newcastle and a 4-0 reversal against Aston Villa. However, Frank has built a team that repeatedly bounces back.

Spurs, meanwhile, finished with a dramatic 4-3 win over Leeds in November after some patchy form prior to that game.

With three defeats and three wins in their last six Premier League matches, Antonio Conte's men will know more consistency is necessary if they are to finish in the top four, with Manchester United now breathing down their necks.

