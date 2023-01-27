Bournemouth have completed the signing of Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo, who becomes the third January acquisition by the South Coast club.

Semenyo came through the ranks at the Robins and, after loan spells at Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland, the 23-year-old established himself in the first team at Ashton Gate in the last two-and-a-half seasons.

Speaking about the signing to Bournemouth's official website, the club's chief executive Neill Blake said: "Antoine is an exciting player and one we have monitored for a while.

"He had interest from elsewhere and so we're delighted to welcome him to the club."