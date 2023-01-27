Caicedo reveals wish to leave Brighton in social media postJan 28 | 2 min read
Bournemouth complete signing of forward Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City for more than £10m
The Ghana international came through the academy at the Robins, making his first-team debut in 2018 and going on to make 125 appearances for the club, scoring 21 goals and producing 22 assists.
Bournemouth have completed the signing of Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo, who becomes the third January acquisition by the South Coast club.
Semenyo came through the ranks at the Robins and, after loan spells at Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland, the 23-year-old established himself in the first team at Ashton Gate in the last two-and-a-half seasons.
Speaking about the signing to Bournemouth's official website, the club's chief executive Neill Blake said: "Antoine is an exciting player and one we have monitored for a while.
"He had interest from elsewhere and so we're delighted to welcome him to the club."
A versatile player, Semenyo can operate on the left of a three behind the striker, as well as being able to play on the left of a front three and as part of a front two.
Last season was his most productive to date, scoring eight goals and assisting 12 in 32 games, while this campaign he has netted eight and assisted three in 27 matches across all competitions.
Chelsea-born Semenyo also appeared for Ghana at last year's World Cup, featuring off the bench in games against Portugal and Uruguay.
Semenyo follows Dango Ouattara and Darren Randolph through the door at the Vitality Stadium, with Ouattara making an instant impact with the assist for Jaidon Anthony in the Cherries' 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest last Saturday.
With Bournemouth out of the FA Cup after being eliminated by Championship leaders Burnley earlier this month, goalkeeper Randolph and Semenyo could make their debuts in next weekend's home match against high-flying Brighton.
Gary O'Neil's men currently sit 18th, but are only below Wolves on goal difference.
