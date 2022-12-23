Watch every Premier League TV game on BT TV With our sport packages offering BT Sport, the NOW Sky Sports Membership and Prime Video, you won't miss a second of the live action. Get BT TV

When and where to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool? Aston Villa vs Liverpool kicks off at 5.30pm on Monday 26 December. You can catch all the action from Villa Park on Amazon Prime Video via BT TV.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool match preview Aston Villa's worrying descent towards the relegation zone has been arrested since the appointment of Unai Emery. Since their 4-0 humbling at Newcastle, the Spaniard has guided his new team to a 3-1 win over Manchester United and a 2-1 win at high-flying Brighton. That upturn in form has seen Villa climb to 12th in the Premier League standings, but Emery will be keen to ensure it's not just a temporary improvement. Liverpool, meanwhile, went into the World Cup in a slightly better place after back-to-back league wins against Tottenham and Southampton. The top four no longer seems an impossibility for Jurgen Klopp and his players, but avoiding more disappointing performances away from home will be key, with the German able to draw considerable optimism from his side's return to competitive action against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, even if the Reds were ultimately knocked out after losing 3-2.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool predicted lineups Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Ings. Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Injuries and suspensions Despite suffering a recent issue, Robin Olsen is expected to replace World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez, who is on holiday, while the Villans will still be without big-money summer signing Diego Carlos after he ruptured an Achilles tendon in August, and Jacob Ramsey is also out after picking up a hamstring injury. Boubacar Kamara is set to make his return from a knee injury sustained in mid-September, but the status of Philippe Coutinho (hamstring) is uncertain. The visitors meanwhile are light on bodies, who have been dealt a body blow with the news that Luis Diaz has suffered in his recovery from a knee injury and is now not expected to return until the beginning of March, with summer loan signing Arthur Melo (thigh) also out for some time. Diogo Jota is not likely to play until February as he continues to work his way back from a calf problem, while the game at Villa Park comes just soon for Curtis Jones (shin) and Roberto Firmino (calf), with James Milner (thigh) also missing after coming off in the first half against Manchester City and Ibrahima Konate not yet back involved after featuring in France's run to the World Cup final. Joel Matip is likely to return to Jurgen Klopp's starting XI in place of Joe Gomez though after shaking off a calf issue prior to the international tournament in Qatar.

Form (last six league matches from oldest to most recent) Aston Villa – LLWLWW Liverpool – WWLLWW

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Last time they met Liverpool edged past Aston Villa in a 2-1 victory at Villa Park in May, a result that saw the Reds move level on 86 points with Man City at the top of the Premier League with two games to play. Another title would ultimately elude Jurgen Klopp's side after their 2019/20 success, but a hard-fought win over Villa, who had taken the lead early on through Douglas Luiz, felt significant. Joel Matip equalised for Liverpool just minutes after Luiz's opener, before Sadio Mane scored the winner with a superb header just after the hour mark.

He said what?! Unai Emery on Emiliano Martinez's exuberant post-World Cup celebrations: "When you have big emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it. "I will speak to him next week about some celebrations, but I respect that he is now under the national team and when he will be with us, he is our responsibility then we can speak about it. "We are so proud of him. He won the World Cup with his national team and it's amazing. "He's coming back next week. I want him to rest now because after big emotion and hard work, he has to have some days off to rest then he’ll come back to work with us."

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Players to watch Darwin Nunez's form in front of goal has picked up after a slow start, with the imposing Uruguayan netting seven times in his last 10 Liverpool games.