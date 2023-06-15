Arsenal will host Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season - the first-ever Premier League game to be shown live on TNT Sports. The fixture at the Emirates will take place on Saturday 12 August, kicking off at 12.30pm. Elsewhere on the first matchday of the new season, defending champions Manchester City begin their title defence on the Friday night at Championship winners Burnley, who are managed by City legend Vincent Kompany. Fellow newly promoted sides Sheffield United and Luton will play Crystal Palace and Brighton respectively on Saturday at 3pm, with AFC Bournemouth hosting Europa Conference League champions West Ham and Everton meeting Fulham at the same kick-off time.

Newcastle welcome Aston Villa to St James' Park in the Saturday 5.30pm kick-off, while Brentford face Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham in a London derby at 2pm on Sunday and Chelsea clash with Liverpool at 4.30pm later that day in what is Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge of the Blues at Stamford Bridge. The opening round of fixtures concludes with Wolves' trip to Manchester United on Monday, which is an 8pm kick-off. TNT Sports is the new name for BT Sport and will be showing 52 live games from England's top flight throughout the campaign. Luton will host Burnley on 19/20 August in the first Premier League ever to be played at Kenilworth Road, with Postecoglou's first match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Man Utd taking place the same weekend. To find out your team's entire fixture list, click here.

Moving on to later in the season, Man City face the Red Devils at Old Trafford on the weekend of 28/29 October, with the return game taking place in early March. Liverpool host Erik ten-Hag's men in mid-December - nine months after their incredible 7-0 win is last season's corresponding fixture - before the reverse meeting on the first weekend of April, while the two Merseyside derby contests fall on the penultimate weekend of October at Anfield and the weekend of 16/17 March at Goodison Park as the Toffees look for a first win over their near-neighbours on home soil since 2010. Read more: Five exhilarating Premier League opening-weekend matches Meanwhile, the first north London derby of the campaign is on the weekend of 23/24 September, before Mikel Arteta's men travel to Spurs on the last weekend of April in what could be a pivotal encounter for both sides. Pochettino pays a first visit to his old club on the first weekend of November, with Postecoglou's charges heading to Stamford Bridge on the final weekend of February.

Arteta locks horns with Pep Guardiola, his mentor and title-race nemesis last season, on the first weekend of October and the final weekend of March as the master looks to maintain his 100% managerial league record over the apprentice, while the Gunners host Man Utd on the weekend of 2/3 September and head to Old Trafford on the penultimate matchday of the season.

Newcastle, who have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, face an extremely tough start to the campaign, playing Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton and Brentford in their first five matchdays. The Magpies will look to accomplish something that they failed to do last term and score against Arsenal, who they face on the first weekend of November and the last weekend of February, with Eddie Howe's men hosting City and Man Utd in their first league games of December and January respectively. The first match Luton will host against a member of last season's top four will be Arsenal on the first midweek round of the campaign in early December, with City heading to Hertfordshire a few days later. BT Sport will be changing its name to TNT Sports from 18 July, with current subscribers retaining all the benefits of their current package as well as now being able to enjoy events like the Olympics, the Tour de France and two of the four tennis Grand Slams at no extra cost.

Final-day fixtures Sunday 19 May Arsenal vs Everton Brentford vs Newcastle Brighton vs Manchester United Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Chelsea vs Bournemouth Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Liverpool vs Wolves Luton vs Fulham Manchester City vs West Ham Sheffield United vs Tottenham All matches to kick off at 4.30pm



What's new for the 2023/24 Premier League season? Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton are all newly promoted to the top flight. The Clarets are back at the first time of asking after storming to the title under Vincent Kompany, becoming just the fourth side to win the Championship with more than 100 points since the EFL rebranded in 2004. Sheff Utd return to the promised land after a two-year hiatus as the Blades experienced play-off heartbreak in 2021/22 against eventual play-off winners Nottingham Forest before finishing in the automatic places last term, vindicating the decision to stick with Paul Heckingbottom. Luton's story is the most remarkable though. The Hatters were a National League club in the 2013/14 campaign, but four promotions in the space of nine seasons mean that Kenilworth Road will now be hosting Premier League football, with Rob Edwards doing a sterling job after a short-lived spell in charge of Watford. The former Forest Green Rovers boss took over the Luton role in November and propelled the team up to third from mid-table, before play-off wins over Sunderland and Coventry saw his men reach the big time.