The Premier League title race is approaching its climax and things are getting interesting with both Arsenal and Manchester City in fine form. Mikel Arteta's Gunners currently lead the way, seven points clear having played a game more after last weekend's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace. That made it six league wins on the spin for the Gunners, while City have put together a run of three consecutive league victories. Pep Guardiola's side have been focused on other competitions of late, though, hammering RB Leipzig 7-0 to reach the Champions League quarter-finals before a 6-0 thumping of Burnley in the FA Cup. With just a few weeks of the campaign to go, here's how the fixtures look for both clubs:

Man City fixtures

Liverpool (h) Saturday 1st April 12.30pm (Live on BT Sport) Southampton (a) Saturday 8th April 5.30pm Bayern Munich (h) Tuesday 11th April 8pm (Live on BT Sport) Leicester (h) Saturday 15th April 5.30pm Bayern Munich (a) Wednesday 19th April 8pm (Live on BT Sport) Sheffield United (N) Saturday 22nd April 3pm Arsenal (h) Wednesday 26th April 8pm Fulham (a) Sunday 30th April 2pm Leeds (h) Saturday 6th May 3pm Possible CL semi-final 9th/10th May 8pm (Live on BT Sport) Everton (a) Saturday 13th May 3pm Possible CL semi-final 16th/17th May 8pm (Live on BT Sport) Chelsea (h) Saturday 20th May 3pm Brentford (a) Sunday 28th May 3pm West Ham (h) TBC TBC Brighton (a) TBC TBC Possible FA Cup final Saturday 3rd June 3pm Possible CL final Saturday 10th June 8pm (Live on BT Sport)

Arsenal fixtures

Leeds (h) Saturday 1st April 3pm Liverpool (a) Sunday 9th April 2pm West Ham (a) Sunday 16th April 2pm Southampton (h) Friday 21st April 8pm Man City (a) Wednesday 26th April 8pm Chelsea (h) Saturday 29th April 5.30pm Newcastle (a) Saturday 6th May 3pm Brighton (h) Saturday 13th May 3pm Nottingham Forest (a) Saturday 20th May 3pm Wolves (h) Sunday 28th May 4.30pm

Reasons for Arsenal to be optimistic Gunners fans could be forgiven for still feeling slightly pessimistic. It has been almost two decades since the club last won the Premier League and being chased down by Pep Guardiola's Man City is never going to be comfortable. But a seven-point lead is not insignificant at this stage of the season and there is no sign of Arsenal slowing down. The minor dip in February that led to defeat against Everton and Man City and a draw against Brentford has now been put firmly behind them. History is in Arsenal's favour, too. Only Liverpool in the Premier League era have failed to win the title having picked up 69+ points from 28 games - though that was in the 2018-19 season, against Guardiola's City. Having been knocked out of the Europa League, Arsenal can also place their focus entirely on the Premier League. City, meanwhile, still have the Champions League and FA Cup to worry about.

Reasons for Man City to be optimistic City, unlike their opposition, have been there and done it in recent years. This is a team filled with experience and confidence and no one will be panicking despite a stuttering league campaign that has allowed Arsenal to build up a lead. Guardiola's side are now beginning to really hit their stride; the emphatic wins over Leipzig and Burnley were perhaps statements of intent ahead of the run-in. Erling Haaland, whose rate of scoring continues to astound, has eight goals in his last two games and only played for just over an hour in both of them. And at the back, City have not conceded a goal in five matches. The Premier League champions also still have to play Arsenal at the Etihad, a game that could well swing the pendulum in their favour heading into the final weeks of the season.