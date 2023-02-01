Arsenal have signed midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea in a deal worth £12m. The 31-year-old has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract at the Emirates with the option of an additional year. Arsenal had failed with a bid to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and instead turned their attention to Jorginho on deadline day.

The Italy international, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Napoli in 2018, has been out of favour at Chelsea under Graham Potter. He makes the short move across London as Premier League leaders Arsenal look to bolster their midfield options.

Jorginho is the Gunners’ third signing of the January transfer window, after Leandro Trossard was signed from Brighton and defender Jakub Kiwior joined from Spezia. The former Verona and Napoli man made 213 appearances during his time at Chelsea but was considered surplus to requirements in a Blues squad full of new additions. Asked about working with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, Jorginho told the club's website: "He was a big influence because I know that he tried a few times to get me before and it didn't happen due to other reasons, not because of my wishes. "I'm very excited for this new challenge, and I just can't wait to be on the pitch to be honest! Everything has happened so fast. I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge."