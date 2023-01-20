It's a seismic clash in the Premier League title race this Sunday as Arsenal play host to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are flying high at the summit of the table after a huge win over Tottenham in the north London derby while Man United were held 1-1 by Crystal Palace on Wednesday night. Will Mikel Arteta's men extend their lead atop the table with another big result? Or will Erik ten Hag's side get a result and do the double over their old rivals?

Can Arsenal get revenge for their sole loss of the season? It was a strange game that saw Arsenal fall to their first - and so far only - loss of the Premier League season so far at Old Trafford. The Gunners lost 3-1 back in September to Erik ten Hag's side but there was plenty more to it than just the scoreline in Manchester. Arsenal were denied an early lead after Gabriel Martinelli's wonderful solo run-and-finish was ruled out by VAR before Antony gave the hosts the lead with his first goal for the club. Bukayo Saka levelled in the second half but two goals from Marcus Rashford earned Ten Hag a huge win and ensured Arsenal left the Theatre of Dreams empty-handed.

Man United beat Arsenal 3-1 last time out.

It left Arteta rueing his team's inability to "kill" the game in a match where they enjoyed the better of proceedings and it'll be a mistake the Spaniard will be desperate to ensure won't happen again. With Man City's win over Tottenham and Pep Guardiola's side facing Wolves earlier on Sunday afternoon, the gap between the two sides could be cut to just two points at the time of kick-off. So it's a potentially massive clash as Arsenal look to move further clear of their main title rivals while also landing a damaging blow to Man United's chances of winning the league.

Will Man United bounce back from Palace draw? A stunning late free kick from Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise ensured Manchester United left Selhurst Park with just a point on Wednesday night. Man United had taken the lead through Bruno Fernandes but Olise's beauty meant much of the excitement built up after the derby win over Man City dissipated rapidly. Now Erik ten Hag will do all he can to see Man United don't drop points two games in a row and claw themselves right back in the Premier League title race with a huge result in north London. Man United haven't won in the Premier League at the Emirates since 2017, however, and were well beaten on their previous visit as Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners.

Erik ten Hag's men drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Red Devils boast one of the league's in-form players in Marcus Rashford and the England forward will be key for their chances of recording a surprise double over Arsenal. Rashford has netted eight goals in eight games since returning from the World Cup and the Palace game was the first he's not found the net in post-Qatar for Man United. Get back on track with a goal at the Emirates and Rashford - who made his name scoring twice against Arsenal back in 2015 - could strike a damaging blow to the Gunners' title chances.

Will Arsenal's new recruits feature on Sunday? The Gunners may be flying high but Mikel Arteta will be acutely aware his side are well short in terms of squad depth and particularly when compared with Man City. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka play nearly every game in all competitions and while Emile Smith Rowe is back he is not a natural fit out wide performing the same role. Reiss Nelson is injured while Marquinhos, aged just 19, is still considered too young to play serious minutes in the Premier League title race for Arsenal.

Leandro Trossard has signed from Brighton.