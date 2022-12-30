WWE Friday Night SmackDown - 30/12/22Dec 31 LIVE
Cristiano Ronaldo joins nine-time Saudi Arabian champions Al Nassr until 2025 - and will reportedly earn a record £177m a year
The 37-year-old saw his Manchester United contract terminated by mutual agreement after he gave an interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the Glazers, Erik ten Hag and the club's infrastructure.
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly become the best-paid player in football history after joining Al Nassr in a deal until 2025, with the 37-year-old's salary said to be around €200m a year (£177m).
In a statement on the club's social media channels, the Saudia Arabian released two pictures of Ronaldo posing with his new home kit, along with a statement which read: "History in the making.
"This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success, but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves.
"Welcome, Cristiano, to your new home."
Join the home of live football today
BT Sport is the only place to watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and much more.
It has been a difficult few months for Ronaldo, who failed to secure a move away from Manchester United in the summer and struggled for starts under Erik ten Hag, twice storming out of Old Trafford having been consigned to a place on the bench.
He then took part in a wide-ranging interview with Piers Morgan in which he strongly criticised Erik ten Hag - who he accused of lacking respect for him - and also attacked the Glazers and the poor infrastructure at the Red Devils' training ground, as well as saying that he hadn't heard of former caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick before he arrived.
That interview led to Ronaldo's United contract being terminated by mutual agreement during the World Cup, which also proved frustrating for the Portugal international as he proved largely ineffective and was replaced in the starting XI during the knockout phase by Benfica youngster Goncalo Ramos.
Al Nassr currently sit second of the Saudi Pro League, two points behind leaders Al Shabab.
Nicknamed the Knights of Najd, their head coach is former Lille, Roma, Marseille and Lyon boss Rudi Garcia, while their squad contains ex-Arsenal and Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina, former Bayern Munich midfielder Luiz Gustavo and Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar, as well as several players from Saudi Arabia's World Cup squad.
Ronaldo is in line to make his debut against Al Ta'ee on Thursday 5 January.
Feedback