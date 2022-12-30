Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly become the best-paid player in football history after joining Al Nassr in a deal until 2025, with the 37-year-old's salary said to be around €200m a year (£177m).

In a statement on the club's social media channels, the Saudia Arabian released two pictures of Ronaldo posing with his new home kit, along with a statement which read: "History in the making.

"This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success, but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves.

"Welcome, Cristiano, to your new home."