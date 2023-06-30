Celtic and Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy has retired from football with immediate effect at the age of 32 after winning the Scottish domestic treble in his final season as a professional. In a statement released on the Hoops' website, he said: "While it feels really sad to be leaving the game, I just feel the time is right for me. "I have been so fortunate to enjoy such a great career across the last 15 years, creating some fantastic memories.

"I am delighted to finish my career on such a high with Celtic and I would like to thank all the fans for the great support they gave me during the past year – I was delighted to be part of such a memorable season. "Playing for my country is something I have loved too and of course I will miss the international set-up and so many great people who are involved there. "I have been fortunate to win a number of caps for my country and this has been really important to me - of course I wish Australia nothing but success for the future and I am sure they can get better and better. "There are too many people to thank who have played such an important role in my career, so many managers, coaches, staff and fellow players.

"I have been very privileged to be part of some fantastic football environments, all created by really good people. "My family is everything to me and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them all for the absolute support I have received from them during my career. I just want to thank them for being there for me in so many ways. "Thank you once again to everyone who has supported me right across my career in this great game." Mooy moved to England as a teenager to join Bolton, but rejected a contract extension with the Trotters, switching to St Mirren in 2010.