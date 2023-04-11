The conclusion to the most enthralling title race in the history of the Vanarama National League will be shown live on BT Sport as Wrexham and Notts County vie for automatic promotion.

League leaders Wrexham claimed a stunning 3-2 home victory against Notts County on Monday to put themselves within touching distance of a return to the Football League for the first time since 2008.

Notts County and Wrexham both enjoyed slender leads during the action-packed game, before veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster saved a penalty in stoppage time to ensure the hosts held on to claim victory courtesy of Elliot Lee's 78th-minute winner.