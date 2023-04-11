UCL Previous Meetings - Real Madrid vs ChelseaApr 7
Follow Wrexham's promotion push on BT Sport as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney look to lead Red Dragons back to the Football League
Follow all the drama on BT Sport as Wrexham look to seal promotion back to the Football League
The conclusion to the most enthralling title race in the history of the Vanarama National League will be shown live on BT Sport as Wrexham and Notts County vie for automatic promotion.
League leaders Wrexham claimed a stunning 3-2 home victory against Notts County on Monday to put themselves within touching distance of a return to the Football League for the first time since 2008.
Notts County and Wrexham both enjoyed slender leads during the action-packed game, before veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster saved a penalty in stoppage time to ensure the hosts held on to claim victory courtesy of Elliot Lee's 78th-minute winner.
Join the home of live sport for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required.
Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are top of the fifth-tier National League with 103 points from 42 matches, while second-placed Notts County have 100 points having played one more game. Only one team earns automatic promotion to League Two.
Wrexham, who need seven points from their remaining four games to secure promotion, next travel to Barnet on Saturday.
Later that day the Magpies look to keep the pressure up on the leaders as they welcome Woking to Meadow Lane in the second part of a bumper National League double header live on BT Sport.
The Red Dragons could seal promotion to League Two seven days later when they play host to Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground.
Upcoming live matches on BT Sport
Saturday April 15: Barnet vs Wrexham (12.45pm)
Saturday April 15: Notts County vs Woking (5.30pm)
Saturday April 22: Wrexham vs Boreham Wood (6.30pm)