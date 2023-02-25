The pressure continues to mount on both Notts County and Wrexham in one of the most memorable National League title races ever. With the former in action at home to Dorking at 3pm on Saturday, attention will turn to Notts County in the late kick-off live on BT Sport. Given the relentless pace being set at the top, nothing but a win will be acceptable for the hosts as they take on Dagenham & Redbridge at Meadow Lane. You can watch all the action on BT Sport 1 from 5pm.

Can Notts County make it a fantastic four? The league leaders have scored four goals in each of their last three National League games and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they manage it again. Southend, who previously boasted the division’s best defensive record, were the latest team to be swept aside by Luke Williams’ frighteningly dominant Magpies, losing 4-0 at Meadow Lane on Tuesday night. Before that, Yeovil were dispatched 4-1 after a flurry of late goals and an in-form Barnet side - at the time - were also sent packing with a 4-1 defeat. The goals are flowing, then, and Dagenham will be understandably apprehensive about their trip to Nottingham. In total, County have scored 88 goals in just 34 league games and are on course to end the season with 119. Attempting to stop them scoring is beginning to look like a futile endeavour. Dagenham will have to try, but Daryl McMahon’s side haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last eight games in all competitions.

Will the ‘non-league Haaland’ keep up prolific scoring run? After a remarkable start to the season, Macaulay Langstaff appeared to have tailed off slightly around the turn of the year. But the man earning comparisons to Erling Haaland has returned to top form in style in recent weeks, scoring seven goals in his last three games to take his tally to 32 from 33 National League appearances. Langstaff is scoring at a rate of 1.04 goals per 90 minutes, or a goal every 86 minutes. No one, it seems, can stop the former Gateshead striker. There will be plenty of eyes on the 26-year-old again this weekend as he looks to push towards the 40-goal mark and a potential record-breaking season. Confidence is flowing and the BT Sport cameras are only likely to encourage Langstaff to put on a show.

