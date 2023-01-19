Chesterfield host Notts County at the Technique Stadium on Saturday in a huge game at the top of the National League table. The home side are looking to close the gap on the league leaders, who are unbeaten in 18 games and setting a relentless pace at the summit. With title favourites Wrexham away at Maidstone and potentially top by the time this match kicks off, both sides will be fully aware of the importance of this clash. You can view all the drama in Derbyshire live on BT Sport 1 from 5pm.

Join the home of live football today BT Sport is the only place to watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and much more. Get BT Sport What's On

Can Chesterfield reel in the frontrunners? The Spireites, upon a quick glance at the National League standings, appear to be some way behind Notts County and Wrexham. But Paul Cook’s side have four games in hand over Saturday’s opponents after a string of postponements because of bad weather and a run to the third round of the FA Cup. Defeat to West Brom on Tuesday night saw Chesterfield’s cup exploits come to an end, so attention will now turn to a busy, demanding schedule in the league. A win this weekend would move them ten points behind Notts County but with the benefit of games in hand to further close the gap and potentially overtake the current leaders. Points on the board, as the cliche goes, is often preferable, but County fans will be looking nervously over their shoulders if their side lose on Saturday. The challenge, for Chesterfield, will be to remain consistent while repeatedly playing Saturday and Tuesday over the next two months as they look to navigate a fixture pileup.

Will Notts County hold their nerve? Luke Williams’ eye-catching, possession-based team haven’t lost in the National League since a 3-1 defeat to Dorking in September. With 62 points from 27 games, the Magpies are on course to finish on over 100 points and possibly break records. Despite all that, Notts County could still find themselves in second or even third place if results take the slightest downturn, such is the standard of the division this season. Wrexham are three points behind with two games in hand and now look in pole position to finish on top. And some doubts may be starting to creep in for Notts County after two draws in their last three games against previously out of form sides in Oldham and Boreham Wood. Much will depend on whether the Nottingham outfit can keep up the intensity and efficiency of their first half of the campaign as the winter schedule takes its toll. With Wrexham and Chesterfield breathing down their neck, there is no margin for error.

MI News/NurPhoto