India v Australia - 1st Test, Day 2Feb 10 LIVE
Chesterfield vs Notts County: League leaders take on promotion hopefuls in huge National League clash - live on BT Sport!
Two of the fifth tier's biggest clubs face off in a game that could have a big say in the eventual title winner.
Chesterfield host Notts County on Saturday in a huge game at the top of the National League table.
The home side are looking to reignite their promotion campaign and push towards a top three finish after some recent setbacks.
Notts County, meanwhile, are pushing Wrexham all the way in a relentless title race and will be targeting a fourth win in a row at the Technique stadium.
You can watch all the action live on BT Sport 1 from 5.20pm.
Join the home of live football today
BT Sport is the only place to watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and much more.
Can Chesterfield halt poor run of form?
It’s been a difficult couple of weeks for the Spireites.
Having been well in contention to push the top two all the way, a run of three straight defeats has left them out of the title picture and in a real battle to finish third.
The most damaging of their defeats came against Woking in midweek, a 3-1 reversal against the side that now occupy third in the National League.
Amid criticism of goalkeeper Lucas Covolan and some heated comments from manager Paul Cook, there is a sense of frustration around the club, particularly given the parallels with last season’s drop off in the second half of the campaign.
"Come Saturday we need our supporters desperately, because we are going to walk into a very strong Notts County side and all of a sudden they will see us as very vulnerable,” Cook said.
“I just feel our fans are very quick to turn and I think that is modern day football now.”
If things go awry against Notts County, Chesterfield might find themselves in a difficult situation. A season that looked so promising is in danger of spiralling out of control, so the importance of this game can’t be underestimated.
Will Rodrigues' absence cost Notts County?
Luke Williams’ side battled to a 2-1 win at Torquay last time out, although the result came at a cost.
Ruben Rodrigues, County’s gifted attacking midfielder, was shown two yellow cards - the second for an unnecessary handball - and will miss the Chesterfield trip through suspension.
How the league leaders will cope with his absence remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt the Portuguese is one of the most talented players in the league.
He scored three of Notts County’s four goals in wins at Solihull Moors and Torquay - both from the penalty spot - and is a difficult man to replace.
Chesterfield will hope his exclusion disrupts a side in formidable form.
Can the Magpies extend impressive unbeaten run?
Notts County are on an unprecedented run of 21 league games unbeaten and haven’t tasted defeat since losing 3-1 at Dorking in September.
That they are still only three points above Wrexham having played two games more is evidence of the strength of the top two this season.
It also means any defeat, if it comes, will be more painful. There is almost no margin for error in the race for first place.
Saturday’s visit of Chesterfield is undoubtedly one of the toughest tests of the season, even with the Spireites struggling for form. Cook’s side have won 11 of their 14 home league games and beat League Two teams Northampton and Wimbledon in the FA Cup at the Technique Stadium.
If Notts County can come away with another away win, their belief will be further strengthened and their slender lead at the top of the National League maintained.
Feedback