Gallagher Premiership Highlights - Round 21Mar 27
BT Sport to show FA Trophy and FA Vase finals on Non-League Finals Day at Wembley
After Bromley's memorable victory over Wrexham at Wembley last year, BT Sport will show all the action from the FA Trophy final again this season.
This season’s Non-League Finals Day will be shown live on BT Sport on Sunday 21st May.
All the action will be broadcast live from Wembley Stadium as the Isuzu FA Vase Final and Isuzu FA Trophy Final take place at the home of English football.
The semi-finals of both competitions will be played this weekend, with National League outfits Gateshead, Barnet, Altrincham and Halifax bidding to reach the final of the FA Trophy.
In the FA Vase Congleton Town play Newport Pagnell Town, and Corsham Town face Ascot United.
Join the home of live sport for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required.
The Isuzu FA Vase is contested by teams playing in Steps 5 and 6 of the English National League System. Newport Pagnell, from the United Counties League Premier Division South, are the defending champions after defeating Littlehampton Town 3-0 in the 2022 Final. Gary Flinn’s side could become the first team since Whitley Bay in the 2010/11 season to secure back-to-back titles in the competition.
The Isuzu FA Trophy is open to clubs in the top four levels of the National League System. Bromley beat Hollywood-owned Wrexham 1-0 in last season’s Final to be crowned 2022 champions. Of this year’s semi-finalists, Halifax are the most recent winners having beaten Grimsby 1-0 in 2016.
The Isuzu FA Vase Final and Isuzu FA Trophy Final will both kick off on Sunday 21 May 2023, live on BT Sport. BT Sport channel info and on-air times will be available at btsport.com once the finalists are confirmed.
BT Sport’s exclusive football offering includes the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Serie A, Ligue 1, and the Vanarama National League, as well as 52 live Premier League per season. With the BT Sport monthly pass, fans can watch 30 days of BT Sport, contract-free, for £29.99 a month. For more information, visit: bt.com/sport/monthly-pass.
Feedback