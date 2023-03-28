This season’s Non-League Finals Day will be shown live on BT Sport on Sunday 21st May.

All the action will be broadcast live from Wembley Stadium as the Isuzu FA Vase Final and Isuzu FA Trophy Final take place at the home of English football.

The semi-finals of both competitions will be played this weekend, with National League outfits Gateshead, Barnet, Altrincham and Halifax bidding to reach the final of the FA Trophy.

In the FA Vase Congleton Town play Newport Pagnell Town, and Corsham Town face Ascot United.