Nice have appointed Francesco Farioli as their new head coach, with the 34-year-old succeeding interim boss Didier Digard.

Digard oversaw a significant upturn in the Eagles' fortunes in the immediate aftermath of replacing Lucien Favre in the hotseat in January, as the French Riviera outfit thrashed Montpellier in his opening game in charge before securing hugely impressive wins at Lens, Marseille and Monaco.

However, Nice only secured 17 points in their final 13 Ligue 1 matches in 2022/23 and were disappointingly knocked out of the Europa Conference League at the quarter-final stage by Basel, leading the club's hierarchy to decide on a change.

After being named Digard's replacement, Farioli said: "Being the new OGC Nice manager is an immense honour. I've known about and followed the club's development for years.