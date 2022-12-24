Paris Saint-Germain - spearheaded by the irrepressible Kylian Mbappe - host Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes on 28 December as the Ligue 1 season gets back underway after the World Cup. Christophe Galtier's men come into the game following a seven-match winning streak in all competitions prior to the extended break, meaning they sit five points clear at the top of France's top flight and await Bayern Munich in a mouthwatering last-16 clash in the Champions League during February and March. Let's get into the key Matchday 16 storylines...

Mbappe back as Messi parties Despite his heroics against Argentina, Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick was unable to bring the World Cup back to France as Argentina prevailed on penalties for the second time in the tournament to collect their first Jules Rimet Trophy since 1986. Not one to wallow in sadness, Mbappe was back at Paris Saint-Germain's Camp des Loges training centre on Wednesday, just three days after the loss, while team-mate Lionel Messi - the hero of the hour after his two final goals - continues to soak in the adulation after completing his set of silverware and mirroring the achievement of the great Diego Maradona. His presence - along with Neymar's - will not have been welcomed by upcoming opponents Strasbourg, who currently sit 19th and have failed to taste victory in their last five matches, conceding 12 times in the process. Mbappe's career record of five goals and four assists in eight games is undeniably impressive, but the Alsace outfit can take pride in the fact that they netted five themselves in their two meetings with the reigning champions last season, including a 3-3 draw at the Stade de la Meinau in which Julien Stephan's side came from 3-1 down to snatch a draw through Anthony Caci's 93rd-minute volley from Dimitri Lienard's whipped cross. Strasbourg ended up sixth last term - their best finish for 42 years - but this campaign has been a disaster, not helped by the fact that their top scorer in 2021/22, Ludovic Ajorque, has just one goal to his name so far in 2022/23. No team has draw more games in Europe's top-five leagues this season than the Blues and Whites - eight - while their last away match before the World Cup break saw them squander a 2-0 lead against Ajaccio to ultimately lose 4-2. Stephan was actually at Argentina vs France as his father Guy is assistant coach and will know that even without Messi, PSG are still a formidable proposition, especially when you're low in confidence, so anything other than defeat would be an unbelievable result for the club from the east of the country.

Business or pleasure?: Julien Stephan (in black) at the World Cup final - possibly scouting Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Kisnorbo in Australian coaching first Patrick Kisnorbo is best known in England as a passionate centre-back for Leicester and Leeds, but the 41-year-old is now also making waves in the dugout, becoming the first Australian to take charge of a team in Europe's top five leagues after leaving A-League leaders Melbourne City to join Troyes last month. Both teams are part of the network of clubs that make up the City Football Group - headed by Manchester City - and while it's a bit far-fetched to see Kisnorbo muscling his way onto the list of contenders to succeed Pep Guardiola, he's certainly going about things the right way. After retiring from playing in 2016, Kisnorbo was assistant youth coach for Melbourne City's youth team, before becoming assistant coach for the women's coach and then taking the top job. He guided the team to the championship in the W-League - the top flight in Australia women's football - and in July 2018 became assistant coach of the men's team, becoming head coach two years later and winning back-to-back titles in the A-League - the top tier in the Australian men's game. He arrives at Troyes with the squad no doubt at a bit of a low ebb after seven games without victory, painfully throwing away leads against Ajaccio, Lorient, Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre in that time. L'ESTAC still sit 13th though, with the start of the competitive Kisnorbo era coming at home to 15th-placed Nantes. An intriguing chapter awaits.

Troyes manager Patrick Kisnorbo recently travelled back to old club Leicester for a friendly

Rennes look to hold off Marseille After a disastrous spell that saw them take just one point from a possible 12 domestically and finish bottom of their Champions League group, Igor Tudor's Marseille recovered some form just prior to the break, defeating Lyon 1-0 before producing a rousing comeback at Stade Louis II, coming from 2-1 down going into the 83rd minute to win 3-2 thanks to goals from Jordan Veretout and a 98th-minute flicked Sead Kolasinac header from Dimitri Payet's pinpoint free-kick. Those two morale-boosting victories moved L'OM back to within one point of Rennes, who sit third in the last Champions League qualification spot. Having narrowly missed out on Europe's premier competition by finishing fourth last season, the Red and Blacks looked to have made life difficult for themselves after picking up only 11 points from eight league games at the start of the campaign. However, they have since roared back into contention, with six wins and a draw from seven matches, with Martin Terrier and summer signing Amine Gouiri each scoring five in that period, while Armand Kalimuendo and Benjamin Bourigeaud have also impressed. Bruno Genesio's men were the second-highest scorers last season in Ligue 1 with a mammoth 82 goals - after Paris Saint-Germain - but they may have a difficult task on their hands on Thursday evening against Reims, who quietly hit some good form in October and November, winning two and drawing five of their last seven games to crawl up to 11th, with Folarin Balogun backing the decisive goal in both triumphs. They have been overseen for the last five matches by Belgian-English coach William Still, who has stepped up from assistant to caretaker manager following the sacking of former Brighton boss Oscar Garcia and has picked up nine points (two wins and three draws) since his promotion. Marseille meanwhile will feel they have a decent chance of maintaining the feelgood factor around the club by beating a Toulouse side later on Thursday that have lost their previous three games and are just three points above the bottom four following an enterprising start to the campaign upon promotion from Ligue 2 as champions.

Sead Kolasinac's 98th-minute winner against Monaco sent Marseille into the break in a positive frame of mind

Lorient and Montpellier search for win Minnows Lorient were looking like becoming European football's biggest success story in 2022/23 after a sixth straight win put them just one point off Paris Saint-Germain. However, the last five matches have provided a reality check for the Breton outfit, with draws against Reims and Troyes, followed by losses to Nice and PSG before a 1-1 stalemate with Strasbourg. Despite these setbacks, Les Merlus are still far higher than they could have imagined at this point of the season, sitting just three points behind third-placed Rennes and the Champions League places, and manager Regis Le Bris will hope star striker Terem Moffi - who has only been outscored by Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Ligue 1 this season - can pick up his form from just before the break, when he scored against both Strasbourg and PSG. Like Lorient, Montpellier experienced a slump just before the World Cup and haven't won since 17 September and the pair face each other on Thursday afternoon. The sacking of Olivier Dall'oglio in mid-October has not had the desired effect, but caretaker Romain Pitau will perhaps feel confidence in his team's resilience after Sacha Delaye's excellent 91st-minute equaliser snatched a point against Reims that could prove priceless in June. Despite that rare moment of positivity though, La Paillade are just one point above 17th-placed Auxerre. A win at the Stade du Moustoir would certainly alleviate some of the pressure.

Romain Pitau has yet to taste victory in caretaker charge of Montpellier since succeeding Olivier Dall'oglio

Baticle can't look back in Angers Following a run of seven straight league defeats, bottom club Angers took the decision during the World Cup to sack Gerald Baticle, who had been in charge since May last year, guiding the Black and Whites to a 14th-placed finish in 2021/22. The western French side have appointed a caretaker head coach in Abdel Bouhazama, who has been promoted from his role overseeing the club's B team. Bouhazama's main task is solidifying a defence that has conceded 16 times in their last seven matches and is the worst in the division. Their first game after the restart is a trip to Corsica to face 18th-placed Ajaccio on Wednesday afternoon, with Bouhazama hoping to call on the services of Azzedine Ounahi and star attacking threat Sofiane Boufal, although the Moroccan pair may be unavailable after going on holiday following their World Cup exploits. In contrast to Angers, Ajaccio picked up four points from a possible six in November, but after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Strasbourg 4-2, they will be kicking themselves that they then threw away a 2-0 lead against Nantes, ultimately having to settle for a point. Youcef Belaili was Ajaccio's key attacking threat in those two games, scoring three times and assisting twice (although all three goals came from the spot).