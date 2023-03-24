Lionel Messi looked close to tears. As the Argentininian national anthem rang around a buoyant Estadio Monumental, he appeared both reflective and proud, his life’s greatest ambition achieved. Thursday night’s friendly against Panama was Argentina’s first game since their World Cup victory in Qatar. The match itself was not the focus; instead, this was a celebration, a chance for the country’s adoring fans to thank their heroes. Messi was at the centre of it, the man who guided his nation to glory after years of near misses. The narrative was perfect, almost unbelievable, when he scored twice in Lusail and again from the spot as Argentina overcame France.

A few months on, Messi’s focus has returned to club football and his career at PSG. The dust had settled on Argentina’s historic success, but the national team’s return brought back the memories and perhaps allowed the achievement to sink in for Lionel Scaloni and his players. Against Panama, Messi was typically influential. He struck the post with a free-kick in the first half and it seemed Argentina might be denied a victory until Thiago Almada found the breakthrough 78 minutes in. Then Messi stepped up for another free-kick, with a minute of normal time remaining. The result was almost inevitable: he nonchalantly lifted the ball over the wall and into the top right corner to score his 800th career goal and 99th for Argentina. The fans chanted his name, the country’s most venerated figure since Diego Maradona. “I always dreamed of this moment, to celebrate with you in my country Argentina, lifting the greatest thing that is the World Cup,” Messi said. Those scenes in Buenos Aires seemed at odds with recent events at PSG, where Messi has continued to excel but at times looks understandably disinterested. The underwhelming nature of the Champions League exit against Bayern Munich highlighted a club and a project that has grown increasingly vapid, lacking the identity that helped Messi thrive for Barcelona and Argentina.

His priority, in recent months, has been international football. All the talk last year in the buildup to Qatar surrounded the possibility of a 35-year-old Messi guiding Argentina to a long-awaited World Cup, one last dance on the biggest stage of all. Now that is done and there is a feeling that the greatest player of his generation might be going through the motions at club level. He still has plenty to offer, of course, but both individually and collectively Messi has won it all: the Ballon d’Or, the World Cup, the Copa America, the Champions League, La Liga, Ligue 1, the Copa del Rey, and so on. There is little left to achieve, then, aside from a few more astonishing landmarks. He is close to 900 club appearances and reaching 1000 is hardly inconceivable. With 172 caps for Argentina, too, he could make 200 if he continues to play. Beyond that, what comes next for Messi? He has spoken previously about captaining Argentina the next Copa America and the next World Cup, even as he approaches 40. There has also been talk about a potential move to MLS side Inter Miami, or even a return to Barcelona. Romantics would approve of the latter, although going back doesn’t always work out; Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United can attest to that. Staying at PSG is an option, too, and the prospect of winning the Champions League for the first time since 2015 might still appeal to Messi.