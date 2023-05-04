Spanish football is back on BT Sport this weekend as Real Madrid look to add to their overflowing trophy cabinet by winning a 20th Copa del Rey. With another La Liga title out of reach for Los Blancos, their focus now is on cup competitions, with the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City also live on BT Sport next week. First up, though, Carlo Ancelotti’s side must overcome the challenge of Osasuna, who have defied the odds to reach only a second Copa del Rey final in their history. Here are three reasons to watch the clash, live on BT Sport 1 from 8.30pm.

Osasuna out to record historic victory All of the pressure and expectation heading into this final is on Real Madrid. Nobody, really, expects Osasuna to do the unthinkable, to win a first ever Copa del Rey and humble Spain’s most successful club in the process. Having made it this far, though, the Pamplona-based side might be bullish about their chances. Jagoba Arrasate’s team are not heading to Seville just to make up the numbers. The former Real Sociedad and Numancia coach has built a side with solid foundations: only six teams in La Liga have conceded fewer goals this season. As a result of their defensive solidity, Osasuna have spent most of the season in the top half of the table, even if putting the ball in the net at the other end has been a recurring issue. Argentine striker Chimy Avila is their top scorer with eight goals in all competitions (although Kike Garcia has managed five goals in the Copa del Rey). Fortunately for Osasuna, their attacking impotence hasn’t hindered them in the Copa del Rey. In fact, their knack of coming out on top in tight, cagey affairs suggests they are a highly-accomplished cup team. Athletic Club were beaten over two legs in the semi-final and before that Osasuna overcame Sevilla and Real Betis on their way to the final. Real Madrid should be wary of their opponents, then, especially with the potential distraction of Man City looming over the horizon.

Osasuna's Kike Garcia is the top scorer in this season's Copa del Rey

Voracious Vinicius hitting new heights Vinicius Junior is still only 22 but it has been clear for some time that he is one of the most talented footballers in the world. The Brazilian winger has been tormenting defenders in Spain and beyond all season, growing more consistent and more confident with each game. And his current form is frightening: Vinicius has either scored or registered an assist in each of his last eight appearances. The last time he managed neither was in a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in March. Worryingly for Osasuna, he is also fresh after serving a suspension for Real Madrid’s 2-0 loss at Real Sociedad in midweek. In total, Vinicius has scored 22 goals and provided 15 assists for Los Blancos this season, adding up to an exceptional goal contribution tally of 37. That’s up there with the very best, but the Brazil international will know the true test will come on the biggest occasions, starting with Saturday’s Copa del Rey final.

Vinicius has eight assists in his last ten games for Real Madrid

Ancelotti looking to add another honour to illustrious CV Carlo Ancelotti has won it all as a manager and many of his trophies have come with Real Madrid. For all of their struggles in La Liga this season - and Ancelotti has certainly not evaded criticism - they remain in contention for yet more silverware after last season’s success. Should the Italian leave the club in the summer, as has been rumoured in recent weeks, he will want to go out on a high, first by lifting the Copa del Rey for the second time and then by adding a record fifth Champions League title to his list of honours. There is also some pressure on Ancelotti, given the below par performance in La Liga. If Real Madrid were to fail to beat Osasuna and then exit the Champions League at the hands of Man City. the season would be regarded as an abject failure. There is a lot on the line, then, but expect Ancelotti to be as composed and unflustered as ever on the touchline.