The January transfer window is open and much of the daily speculation is surrounding Liverpool. After a difficult first half of the season, there have been calls from fans for Jurgen Klopp to strengthen his squad, particularly in midfield where numbers have been depleted. The likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner are well into their 30s, while Thiago and Naby Keita have had injury problems. With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some potential midfield additions for the Reds this month.

Jude Bellingham The man everyone wants to spearhead their midfield for years to come, Bellingham would likely be Liverpool’s first choice if they had the pick of any player. Unfortunately for the Reds, competition is high in this particular case. Real Madrid are believed to be the favourites to sign the England international and there’s interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City too. Bellingham showed his quality at the World Cup and at this point may be the most valuable young player in world football. Borussia Dortmund will want to get their money’s worth and Liverpool could well be priced out.

Sofyan Amrabat Buying players based primarily off the back of a good World Cup campaign is often inadvisable, but Amrabat could be the outlier. The Morocco midfielder, who plays his club football for Fiorentina in Serie A, could potentially add some much-needed bite and tenacity for Liverpool amid suggestions that Klopp’s side have become a little lightweight in the centre of the pitch. Amrabat would be a more affordable option than some of the other targets, too, and at 26 is in his prime. The big question, though, is whether his form on the international stage would transfer to Liverpool, and whether he could quickly adapt to a different style of play.

Teun Koopmeiners There is a growing Dutch contingent at Liverpool after the recent arrival of Cody Gakpo from PSV. Another Netherlands international potentially on the Reds’ radar is Atalanta midfielder Koopmeiners, with assistant manager Pep Lijnders said to be keen on bringing him in. The 24-year-old has impressed in Serie A this season, although he is typically a more attacking, creative presence than other midfielders currently linked with a move to Anfield.

Matheus Nunes Nunes only made the switch from Sporting to Wolves in the summer, so another transfer in such a short space of time would be a surprise. But it’s an indication of how well he’s done for the struggling Midlands club that Liverpool are reportedly interested. The Portugal international offers plenty of drive and energy in midfield and was described by Man City boss Pep Guardiola as “one of the best players in the world” last year. Getting this potential deal done in January seems unlikely, but it’s one to keep an eye on for Liverpool fans. For Wolves, Nunes’ spell may be unfortunately brief, although they will be set to make a sizeable profit, while the Reds rue their decision not to make an approach when he was available in the summer.