BT Sport will show the final El Clasico of the season on Wednesday evening as rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid do battle for a place in the Copa del Rey final. It's advantage Barcelona from the first leg in Madrid after Eder Militao's own goal gave the visitors victory at the Bernabeu a month ago. But with the league all-but sewn up and the bragging rights firmly Barcelona's, can Real overturn the deficit and make the final in Spain's cup showpiece.



Will Barcelona's recent dominance over Real Madrid continue? With four wins in their last five meetings for Barcelona, it's very much been the Catalans' El Clasico in recent clashes between these two legendary rivals. Beginning with a 1-0 win at the Bernabeu at the end of last season, Xavi's side have come away with the bragging rights in a run that's included the Spanish Super Cup success in Saudi Arabia. That run also saw them claim the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final 1-0 and then all-but seal the La Liga title two weeks ago with a 2-1 victory at Camp Nou. And as they prepare to face their arch rivals for the third time in five weeks, belief will be flowing through the Barcelona camp that they can dispatch their El Clasico foes once again.

Carlo Ancelotti and Xavi face off on Wednesday for the third time in five weeks.

Barcelona are within touching distance of that first league success since 2018/19 as they sit 12 points clear atop La Liga with 11 games remaining of the season after a 4-0 win away at Elche at the weekend. With Xavi having appeared to discover the right formula with Robert Lewandowski up top and a selection of Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, Gavi or Ferran Torres on the wings, they look a good bet to continue that good form come Wednesday night. And with one of Athletic Bilbao or Osasuna awaiting the victor in the Copa del Rey final, Barcelona will fancy their chances of marching towards a stunning league-and-cup double.

Can Real avoid finishing the campaign trophyless? Real Madrid don't generally do trophyless seasons. The La Liga and Champions League holders are a distant second in La Liga but are still chasing silverware on two fronts. In the Champions League they face a Chelsea team in disarray in the quarter-finals this month but more immediately, the chance for cup glory presents itself should they overcome a 1-0 deficit from the Copa del Rey first leg. Carlo Ancelotti's side were the better team in the Spanish capital on that occasion but were undone by an own goal from defender Eder Militao midway through the first half.

And the Italian claimed their opponents did not deserve the victory in the post-match press conference, saying: "They only had 35% posession... it's a bit surprising to see Barcelona play like that. "It's the game we wanted to play, but not the result. It gives us confidence for the second leg. We have to repeat this match at Camp Nou." "I don't think they deserved to win. It was one of our best games in terms of control. If we play like this in the second leg, we'll have more chances. I don't think Barcelona can approach the game like that at home." The veteran coach will therefore have plenty of belief heading into the second leg as Real go in search of the first major silverware of the Spanish season.

Battle of Spain's foremost strikers set for another edition It's fair to say Robert Lewandowski has hit the ground running in Spain. The Polish hitman, so prolific at previous clubs Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, might not have scored more than he's played like he did in Germany but is still on relative fire. With 27 strikes in 34 appearances in all competitions this season, Lewandowski has been brilliant once again in front of goal and leads the scoring charts in La Liga with 17. A relative drought of three games without a goal in a Barcelona shirt was brought to a swift end at the weekend with a brace in a 4-0 win at Elche and the 34-year-old will be hoping to hit the target against Real just as he did in the Spanish Super Cup final win.

Spain's foremost strikers face off once again this Wednesday.