The oldest club competition in world football returns this weekend as the third round of the FA Cup takes centre stage. Eight months on from their thrilling penalty shootout triumph at the expense of Chelsea, holders Liverpool begin the defence of their crown against Wolverhampton Wanderers in one of five all-Premier League ties. All in all there are 32 ties over the course of four days, with record winners and Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to League One Oxford United. The action gets under way on Friday night when 12-time winners Manchester United host Frank Lampard's struggling Everton at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere Wrexham, one of three teams flying the non-league flag this year, take on Championship Coventry for a place in the fourth round. Joint-owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Welsh outfit are appearing in the third round for the first time since 2015. Wrexham's National League rivals Boreham Wood, 13th in the fifth tier of English football and the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, will be looking to go one better after their FA Cup heroics last season. The Hertfordshire club beat League One AFC Wimbledon and Championship side Bournemouth on their way to the fifth round, where they lost at Everton. The FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on 3 June, six days after the Premier League season ends and one week before the Champions League final in Istanbul on 10 June.

When and where can I watch each match?

Friday 6 January

Manchester United vs Everton - 8pm KO, ITV1 Saturday 7 January Gillingham vs Leicester City - 12.30pm KO, BBC One Tottenham vs Portsmouth - 12.30pm KO, BBC iPlayer Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United - 6pm KO, BBC One Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - 8pm, ITV4 Sunday 8 January Cardiff City vs Leeds United - 2pm, ITV1 Man City vs Chelsea - 4.30pm, BBC One Aston Villa vs Stevenage - 4.30pm, BBC iPlayer Monday 9 January Oxford United vs Arsenal - 8pm KO, ITV1 Full Premier League schedule



