After a first leg in snowy Manchester, United travel to sunny Seville looking to complete the job and book their place in the last eight of the Europa League. Real Betis will hope home advantage gives them a chance of overturning a 4-1 aggregate deficit, but as things stand Erik ten Hag’s side are firmly in control of the tie. Here are three reasons to watch Thursday night’s second leg, live on BT Sport.

Casemiro eager to amend Southampton red After his second red card of the season for a dangerous tackle in United’s 0-0 draw with Southampton at the weekend, Casemiro has been given a four-match ban. He walked down the tunnel in tears and there’s no doubt his absence in the coming weeks could hurt the Red Devils’ aspirations of a top four finish. But the Brazilian midfielder will be available for the trip to Betis before his enforced spell on the sidelines. It may be scant consolation for Ten Hag but having Casemiro in the team for an away game in Europe will help. The former Real Madrid man will be in familiar territory having played against Betis many times, and more importantly he will be determined to redeem himself after letting his teammates down on Sunday. Domestically, Casemiro has given Ten Hag an issue, but in the Europa League he could still play a big part.

Antony set to shine in Seville It hasn’t been the easiest first season in English football for Antony following his big-money move from Ajax in the summer. The Brazilian’s obvious skill and guile have not always shone through, but he thrived against a Real Betis side that played an open, expansive game at Old Trafford last week. Antony’s goal was a trademark one: he cut inside onto his trusty left-foot and curled a shot beautifully into the top corner, leaving Claudio Bravo helpless. He was lively throughout and it could be a similar story in the second leg, with Betis likely to leave plenty of space in wide areas as they look to overturn a three-goal deficit. Ten Hag will hope such encouraging performances in the Europa League are the start of a more consistent run of form for his marquee signing, who was subdued again against Southampton in the Premier League last weekend. There is pressure on Antony, without doubt, because of the transfer fee and because his level of skill promises so much but often flatters to deceive. Moments of brilliance need to be transformed into prolonged spells of influence in games, and Thursday is the perfect time to start for the 23-year-old.