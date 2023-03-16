The Premier League have just one representative in the quarter-finals of the Europa League after Arsenal were eliminated by Sporting in the last 16, leaving Manchester United to fly the flag alone. With the draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals taking place on the same day, here is everything you need to know about which teams are left in the running.

When and where are the Europa League draws? The draws will take place at 12pm, midday, on Friday 17 March at UEFA's House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

How can I watch the Europa League draws? The draws will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport 1 from 12pm on Friday. Subscribers can watch on btsport.com by following this link when our coverage starts. Alternatively, they can watch on the BT Sport app.

Which teams are in the Europa League draw? Union Saint-Gilloise Bayer Leverkusen Sporting Roma Sevilla Juventus Manchester United Feyenoord

How do the Europa League draws work? The draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals differ from the last-16 draw in that teams can now face opposition from the same national association, as well as teams they faced in the group stage. There are also no more seedings, unlike in the last-16 draw, so teams who finished top of their group can now face each other. There will be three draws on Friday: one for the quarter-finals, another for the semi-finals - by pairing quarter-final ties - and a draw to determine the "home" side in the final for administrative purposes.

When are the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals? Quarter-final first legs: 13 April Quarter-final second legs: 20 April

Semi-final first legs: 11 May Semi-final second legs: 18 May