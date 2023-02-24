Man Utd will face Real Betis in the last 16 of the Europa League after battling back to beat runaway La Liga leaders Barcelona on a memorable night at Old Trafford. Arsenal, chasing a first Premier League title since 2004, have been rewarded for topping their group before Christmas with a tie against Sporting Lisbon. In the Europa Conference League, West Ham will meet Cypriot side AEK Larnaca as they look to go on another European adventure under David Moyes. The first legs will take place on Thursday 9 March with the return legs a week later, and every game will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport.

Europa League last 16 draw Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise Sevilla vs Fenerbahce Juventus vs SC Freiburg Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal Man Utd vs Real Betis Roma vs Real Sociedad Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord

Europa Conference League last 16 draw AEK Larnaca vs West Ham Fiorentina vs Sivasspor Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar Lech Poznan vs Djurgardens FC Basel vs Slovan Bratislava Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice Anderlecht vs Villarreal Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Man Utd and Arsenal handed tricky European assignments Man Utd have been drawn against Real Betis in the last 16 of the Europa League after producing a stirring second-half comeback to progress at the expense of Barcelona. Manager Erik ten Hag described victory over the La Liga leaders as the biggest of his tenure at Old Trafford to date and they are now considered favourites to go on and lift the trophy. Real Betis finished top of their group which also contained Roma and are currently fifth in La Liga under former Man City boss Manuel Pellegrini. They have a talented squad with several high-profile names on their books including Nabil Fekir, Joaquin, Ayoze Perez and Claudio Bravo. Premier League leaders Arsenal will face Sporting Lisbon after booking their spot in the last 16 by topping their group. The Gunners are on the hunt for a first league title in 19 years, but manager Mikel Arteta will also be looking to make an impression in Europe after losing in the semi-finals two years ago.

Finalists in 2005, Sporting thrashed Danish side Midtjylland in the play-off round to reach the last 16 and are fourth in the Portuguese top division under Ruben Amorim.

West Ham will take on Cypriot league leaders AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League after winning all six of their group games last year. The Hammers are struggling on the domestic front but they reached the Europa League semi-finals last year and will hope another run in Europe can galvanise their season. Elsewhere in the Europa League, record winners Sevilla meet Fenerbahce and Roma take on Real Sociedad as they go in search of a second successive European trophy under Jose Mourinho. Other standout ties include surprise Bundesliga title challengers Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise and three-time winners Juventus vs Freiburg.