After reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, West Ham have gone one better this year as they meet Fiorentina in the final of the Europa Conference League. The Irons beat AZ Alkmaar to reach this stage, while Fiorentina got the better of Basel to set up a clash between two sides starved of silverware over the past few decades. West Ham's last final appearance came in 2006, when they were beaten by Liverpool in the FA Cup showpiece event, and the east Londoners have only ever tasted European glory in 1965 when they won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, which was then the equivalent of what is now the Europa League. Fiorentina have had a more recent glimpse of success, reaching this season's Coppa Italia final, but they were beaten by Inter on that occasion and remain without a trophy since 2001, with their last piece of European silverware coming in the form of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1961. Which of these clubs will come out on top and end their respective barren spells? Read on to find out how you can watch live coverage on BT Sport.

When is the 2023 Europa Conference League final? The 2022/23 Europa Conference League will be decided on Wednesday 7 June.

Where is the Europa Conference League final? The Europa Conference League final will be played at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

What time is the Europa Conference League final? Exclusive live coverage of the match will begin at 6.30pm before kick-off at 8pm.

Which TV channel is the 2023 Europa League final on? Coverage of the final is on BT Sport 1 and in ultra-definition on BT Sport Ultimate from 6.30pm from Prague. BT Sport Ultimate uses the latest streaming technology to bring you closer to the action. With events showing in HDR, 4K and 4K HDR, you’ll get the best pictures possible on your device. The match is also available to live stream on the BT Sport app or right here on btsport.com - full details below.

How can I watch the Europa Conference League final for free? There are a number of ways to watch the Europa Conference League final for free, on TV, mobile devices and games consoles. Read on for full details.

How to watch the 2023 Europa Conference League final on digital devices BT Sport app (mobiles, tablets, smart TVs and consoles) Anyone in the UK can watch the Europa Conference League final for free with the award-winning BT Sport app, available to download on mobiles, tablets, selected smart devices and games consoles. A link to the live stream will be available at the top of the homepage when our coverage gets underway at 6.30pm. With the enhanced video player featuring an interactive timeline, multi-camera functionality, 360° live streaming and highlights, watching on mobiles or tablets truly offers the most immersive viewing experience for the Europa Conference League final. BT Sport subscribers, meanwhile, can enjoy all the action in stunning 4K HDR or watch the game with up to three friends on mobile devices thanks to our Watch Together feature. The BT Sport app is available to download for free and offers far more than just live streaming, with a huge catalogue of premium video and brilliant editorial features. *The Europa League final will be shown in 4K HDR. Anyone intending to watch in 4K HDR will need a BT Sport subscription and the BT Sport app on compatible mobiles and tablets, Samsung Smart TVs (2015 onwards), Xbox, PlayStation 4 Pro, Fire TVs, Android TVs, NOW, Roku or Google Chromecast. Apple TV users can watch in 4K or HDR, while a 4K stream will also be available on Netgem. **The BT Sport app will show the final for free on the following large-screen platforms/devices and games consoles: Samsung Smart TVs (2015 onwards), Apple TV 4K, Chromecast Ultra, Xbox One (X and S), Playstation 4 & 5, Fire TVs, Android TVs, NOW, Roku, Google Chromecast and Netgem.

BTSport.com (laptop, mobile and tablet) The Europa Conference League final will also be available for free on btsport.com for laptop viewers, again via the acclaimed enhanced video player. All you have to do is open this livestream page from 6.30pm. Once you've checked out the latest form and line-ups, you can hit 'Watch Live' to get straight to the heart of the action. If you'd prefer to watch on your phone or tablet but don't want to download the BT Sport app, you can watch all the action for free on btsport.com with our standard web mobile player.

YouTube That's not all: non-subscribers will also have the option of watching the game through the BT Sport YouTube channel. And while you're there, make sure you subscribe to the channel to get the very best BT Sport content.

How to watch the Europa Conference League final on TV set-top boxes Again, there are a number of ways to watch the Europa Conference League final on TV set-top boxes. BT TV customers can tune in on channel 430 (HD) or 433 (4K Ultimate). On Sky, customers should go to channel 413 (HD), while non-customers can add BT Sport to their TV subscription. The action will also be free to watch on Virgin Media set-top boxes on channel 527 (HD) or 531 (4K UHD).