Real Madrid play host to Liverpool holding a formidable-looking 5-2 lead from the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. The first rematch of last season's final, which Real Madrid won 1-0 to claim the trophy for a 14th time, saw the Spaniards dismantle the Premier League outfit to place one foot in the quarter-finals. Here are three reasons to watch the second leg, live on BT Sport 1.



Liverpool seek another stunning Champions League comeback to keep their dream alive If anyone can do it, Liverpool can. Jurgen Klopp's men find themselves with a mountain to climb after a disastrous first-leg defeat to Real Madrid at Anfield three weeks ago. It all looked to be going swimmingly as Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead but a quick brace from Vinicius Jr saw Real draw level by the interval. And Eder Militao and Karim Benzema's double soon placed the tie firmly in the Spaniards' hands as the defending champions left Merseyside with a resounding 5-2 victory.

Liverpool's players left dejected during the first-leg defeat.

Liverpool have history though of digging themselves out of the deepest of holes in the Champions League and Jurgen Klopp will look to summon every ounce of that spirit to secure one of the all-time great European comebacks. The Reds were 3-0 down to AC Milan in Istanbul 18 years ago before climbing back to 3-3 and forcing a penalty shootout where they claimed Champions League glory in the most dramatic of fashions. And in 2019, Klopp's Liverpool found themselves 3-0 down from the first leg of their semi-final against Barcelona before a stunning win at Anfield saw them through and on their way to a victorious final. Can thunder strike for a third time?

Klopp's men hope for happier away days Liverpool's form at Anfield and Liverpool's form away from home have been like chalk and cheese this season in the Premier League. In 13 Premier League games on Merseyside, Liverpool have won nine and lost only once. Yet Liverpool away from Anfield has been a very different story, with just three wins in 13 games and seven defeats. Their contrasting fortunes were highlighted in their last two clashes in the league, following up a sensational 7-0 win at home to Manchester United with a miserable 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Bournemouth on the south coast.

Eric Alonso Liverpool were beaten 1-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Now they must travel to the Spanish capital seeking an almighty upturn in their away form at the home of the most formidable side in European club football history. In fairness, Liverpool have won two and lost one of their Champions League away clashes this term and those wins saw them thrash Rangers 7-1 and ease past Ajax 3-0. But the Champions League holders at the Santiago Bernabeu are a different prospect and it would be some performance should Liverpool banish their away-day blues in spectacular fashion.

Will Real Madrid save their best for Europe once again? As often seems to be the case with Real Madrid, the Spanish giants thrive on the continental stage even when their domestic form isn't up to scratch. Carlo Ancelotti's men are nine points off the league leaders Barcelona and after two straight La Liga draws, got back on track with a 3-1 win over Espanyol to keep their title hopes alive. Even in Europe Real haven't been perfect with a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig in their penultimate group-stage clash but the thumping win at Anfield saw them back to their very best.

The Spanish giants have won the competition 14 times.