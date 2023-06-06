Manchester City are potentially 90 minutes from the treble, but in order to realise that dream - and finally end their Champions League hoodoo - they must overcome Inter, who have hit their stride in recent weeks and are targeting a double of their own after winning the Coppa Italia last month. The Nerazzurri have history on their side having won Europe's premier club competition three times - and they will need all the inspiration possible against Pep Guardiola's men, who have tasted victory in 19 of their last 23 matches in all competitions, with two of those matches coming once the Premier League had already been wrapped up. With lots on the line, here are three reasons to watch the Champions League final, coming to you exclusively live this Saturday night from the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Can City banish European blues? While Pep Guardiola's time at the Manchester City helm has been transformative for not only the club but also for English and world football, the one blot on his copybook has been his failure to get the Citizens over the line and secure a first ever Champions League trophy. City squandered a two-goal advantage against Monaco in the last 16 in Guardiola's first season in charge, before being outclassed by Liverpool in the centurions year as Aymeric Laporte was deployed in an unfamiliar defensive role and found wanting in the decisive game at Anfield. The following year, Guardiola left out Kevin De Bruyne at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as City failed to score in north London before Raheem Sterling's hopes of a 93rd-minute winner in the return fixture were dramatically dashed by VAR, with Mauricio Pochettino's men heading through on away goals. In the one-legged tie of the Covid-disrupted 2019/20 campaign, Guardiola went unusually defensive and got burned by Lyon, but things looked to have turned when City reached their first Champions League final the following year. However, the omission of their two most-used holding midfielders, Rodri and Fernandinho, will be looked back on with regret as Chelsea went on to win 1-0 thanks to Kai Havertz. Last season, City capitulated in extraordinary fashion against Real Madrid and although this didn't seem to be down to any obvious selection decisions, it was another case of what might have been. This season does feel different though. A settled XI has been established and is exuding confidence, a feeling evident in their 4-0 dismantling of Los Blancos at the Etihad in the semi-finals last month. City also now have Erling Haaland, who, even when he isn't banging in goals for fun, is enough of a presence to draw attention to himself, creating space for the side's other superstars to capitalise. Can they finally right the wrongs of years gone by?

Manchester City have fallen short in several action-packed Champions League knockout ties

Is this Gundogan's City swansong? Ilkay Gundogan's versatility and impeccable attitude have been invaluable to Pep Guardiola. Adept at playing as a No 6, progressing the play as a No 8, creating as a No 10 and popping up in the box to score vital goals, the German is arguably the most complete midfielder around at the moment. Pep Guardiola described his first-ever Manchester City signing as "exceptional" after his match-winning double in last weekend's FA Cup final against Manchester United, with the 32-year-old's sumptuous volleyed opener coming inside 13 seconds. It is of course not the first time that Gundogan has stepped to be the hero. Two strikes in the space of five minutes proved decisive in the incredible comeback against Aston Villa to win the league last season, while further braces this term against Everton and Leeds were instrumental in City retaining their title. And it's easy to forget that Gundogan was City's top scorer in 2020/21 in a season when they achieved their worst title-winning points tally under Guardiola - a measly 86 - with the midfielder making vital contributions throughout a 15-match league winning streak that ultimately took the team clear of the rest of the pack. However, Gundogan is out of contract this summer and despite shining among star-studded company, Guardiola may decide that the time has come to part company, as he has done with several key cogs previously. With Arsenal reportedly interested, Gundogan may have only one more chance to don City blue - and in Turkey, the country of his parents' birth. After losing two Champions League finals - one with Borussia Dortmund against Bayern in 2013 and the other eight years later against Chelsea - can Gundogan finally scratch that itch before his future is decided?

Ilkay Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first Manchester City signing and has been one of the most important