Manchester City host Bayern Munich tonight in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash. City are looking to overcome the German champions as they attempt to claim Europe's biggest prize for the first time in their history. Here's why you should watch and find out from 7pm, live on BT Sport 1 & Ultimate.



Will goal-machine Haaland net against a familiar foe? With 44 goals in all competitions for his new club Manchester City this season, Erling Haaland is targeting just about every record imaginable on these shores. Haaland has already equalled the record goals tally for any Premier League player in all competitions with up to 16 games potentially remaining left in Man City's season. The Norwegian is just four goals shy of the record goal tally of 42 in a Premier League season - held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer when the season comprised of 42 matches.

Yet the competition where Haaland has thrived in the most is the Champions League after announcing himself to the world with a hat-trick on his debut while playing for RB Salzburg. In total, Haaland has 33 goals in 25 games at Europe's top table after his sensational five-goal haul against RB Leipzig last time out. Haaland also has plenty of previous with Tuesday's opponents Bayern Munich from his time at Borussia Dortmund with seven goals in seven matches against the Bavarians. So Pep Guardiola will be hoping his star No 9 continues in very much the same vein and does what he was brought in to do by firing Man City to victory in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

Tuchel out to defeat Pep after arriving in Guardiola's old stomping ground Two familiar foes will meet on the touchline at the Etihad on Tuesday night as Thomas Tuchel takes his Bayern side to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The two know one another very well from their time together in Germany and England having first met a decade ago way back in 2013 during Guardiola's first season at Bayern. Tuchel, then in charge of Mainz, fell to a 4-1 defeat to powerhouses Bayern that day and would fail to win any of his five clashes with Guardiola while in Germany - as coach of Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

Yet once Tuchel arrived at Chelsea, that record was turned on its head as the German won the first three clashes against Man City including - most significantly - the 2021 Champions League final. Guardiola may have the better overall record against Tuchel - six wins, two draws and one defeat - yet the Spaniard will be painfully aware that he lost out in the biggest clash of all. And there will be some extra spice further added to the rivalry after Tuchel's surprise arrival at Guardiola's old club Bayern only two weeks previous.

City's old boys out to prove Pep wrong It will be a homecoming of sorts for two Bayern Munich stars come Tuesday evening as they set foot on their former stomping ground the Etihad. The supremely-talented Leroy Sane impressed in flashes during his four seasons in Manchester but never quite fulfilled his immense potential. Now 27, he's slowly developing into a key player for Bayern and would love nothing more than to show his former employers what they've been missing.

