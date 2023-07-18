Paris Saint-Germain have sold teenage centre-back El Chadaille Bitshiabu to RB Leipzig for €20m (£17m). Bitshiabu made his debut aged just 16 years and 213 days for the French giants in December 2021 and played 16 times last season in all competitions, including in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Bayern Munich as PSG defended their Ligue 1 title. Now 18, the 6'6'' defender, who was a key part of France's Euro Under-17 Championship-winning side last year, joins a Leipzig side making waves in the transfer market. Despite losing Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku this summer, they have brought in lots of exciting acquisitions already, including midfielders Nicolas Seiwald and Christoph Baumgartner, Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho, forward Benjamin Sesko and striker Lois Openda, who has joined for a club-record fee of €43m (£37m) after scoring 21 league goals for Lens last season.

After signing a five-year deal, Bitshiabu told the club's website: "I'm delighted to now be part of RB Leipzig. The club has a great reputation in France, partly because of their on-pitch success, but also because young players can undergo an incredible development here at the highest level. "Max Eberl [Leipzig's board member for sport] and the management showed me the club's unique and exciting path, which lured me in right away. I cannot wait to start getting ready for the new season together with the team." Eberl added: "El Chadaille is one of the most exciting young defenders in Europe and we're proud that he now plays for RB Leipzig. "Even though he just turned 18 in May, he's already played 19 times for PSG's first team at the top level, and that just shows the kind of quality he possesses.