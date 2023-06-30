Fabio Carvalho has joined RB Leipzig on a season-long loan from Liverpool. The 20-year-old, who can operate as both a left winger and as a No 10, arrived at Anfield last summer having played a key role in getting Fulham promoted back to the Premier League. However, the Portugal Under-21 international has found opportunities hard to come by on Merseyside, scoring three times during the 2022/23 campaign with the Reds.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Join the home of live sport for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

As a result of his move, Carvalho has swapped a side who have just missed out on Champions League qualification for one guaranteed group-stage participation in Europe's top-tier competition after they finished third in the Bundesliga and defended their German Cup title. Speaking to Leipzig's official media channels, he said: "As a young player, it's a big step for me to move from England to the Bundesliga and RB Leipzig. "I'm joining a strong side, one that has been very successful in recent years. Now I am looking forward to taking on a new challenge. "My goal is to play as much as possible, in the league, the cup and especially in the UEFA Champions League.

"RB Leipzig have a reputation for giving young players these kinds of opportunities, which is why this is the perfect club for me to continue my development." Leipzig board member for sport Max Eberl said: "Fabio Carvalho is a huge talent - the fact that Liverpool signed him recently proves that. "He is quick, agile, full of tricks and creative. He likes to get shots away and can also set his team-mates up.