Liverpool's Carvalho joins RB Leipzig on loanJun 30 | 1 min read
Fabio Carvalho has joined RB Leipzig on a season-long loan from Liverpool.
The 20-year-old, who can operate as both a left winger and as a No 10, arrived at Anfield last summer having played a key role in getting Fulham promoted back to the Premier League.
However, the Portugal Under-21 international has found opportunities hard to come by on Merseyside, scoring three times during the 2022/23 campaign with the Reds.
As a result of his move, Carvalho has swapped a side who have just missed out on Champions League qualification for one guaranteed group-stage participation in Europe's top-tier competition after they finished third in the Bundesliga and defended their German Cup title.
Speaking to Leipzig's official media channels, he said: "As a young player, it's a big step for me to move from England to the Bundesliga and RB Leipzig.
"I'm joining a strong side, one that has been very successful in recent years. Now I am looking forward to taking on a new challenge.
"My goal is to play as much as possible, in the league, the cup and especially in the UEFA Champions League.
"RB Leipzig have a reputation for giving young players these kinds of opportunities, which is why this is the perfect club for me to continue my development."
Leipzig board member for sport Max Eberl said: "Fabio Carvalho is a huge talent - the fact that Liverpool signed him recently proves that.
"He is quick, agile, full of tricks and creative. He likes to get shots away and can also set his team-mates up.
"We will give Fabio the time he needs to settle in here and adjust to life in a new country and with a new club.
"We are looking forward to him improving our attacking game and to have another option in this department."
Carvalho joins permanent signings Nicolas Seiwald, Benjamin Sesko and Christoph Baumgartner in Saxony this summer, while midfielder Konrad Laimer and attacker Christopher Nkunku have departed for Bayern Munich and Chelsea respectively.
It was announced earlier on Friday that Leipzig would kick off their Bundesliga campaign on the weekend of 19 and 20 August at Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.