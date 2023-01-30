When & where is the Champions League final?Jan 30 | 1 min read
When is the 2023 Champions League final?
This season's Champions League final will kick off on Saturday 10 June 2023 at 8pm UK time.
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
This season's Champions League final will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.
Which other big events has the Ataturk Olympic Stadium hosted?
Despite being built for Istanbul's ultimately failed bid to host the 2008 Olympics, the Ataturk Olympic Stadium has been put to good use.
Liverpool fans will have fond memories of the stadium from their remarkable 2005 Champions League final comeback as Steven Gerrard inspired a recovery from 3-0 down before Jerzy Dudek's penalty shootout save from Andriy Shevchenko proved decisive.
Frustratingly for stadium organisers, the Ataturk Olympic Stadium had been set to host the 2021 Champions League final, but that was moved to Portugal due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
As a result, the Estadio do Dragao in Lisbon hosted Manchester City against Chelsea and Istanbul was named host city for the 2023 showpiece instead.
Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk play their home games at the stadium, which has been the home of Istanbul Basaksehir, Galatasaray, Sivasspor and Besiktas in previous seasons.
