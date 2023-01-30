BT Sport is your home of the Champions League and we're already counting down to this year's showpiece. Read on for information about when and where the 2023 Champions League final will take place.

Join the home of live football today BT Sport is the only place to watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and much more. Get BT Sport What's On

When is the 2023 Champions League final? This season's Champions League final will kick off on Saturday 10 June 2023 at 8pm UK time.

Where is the 2023 Champions League final? This season's Champions League final will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

How can I watch the 2023 Champions League final? BT Sport is the only place you can watch the 2023 Champions League final! And as ever, your home of Europe's premiere club competition, BT Sport will continue to make the final available for all to watch this year.